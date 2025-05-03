Xiamen & Shanghai Diamond League champ Anavia Battle makes her feelings clear as she reveals World Championships goal

Prominent American sprinter Anavia Battle has recently shared her thoughts on achieving her World Championships goal. The rising talent in track and field clinched first-place finishes in the 200 metres events at the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League and 2025 Shanghai Diamond League.

Anavia Battle qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, representing Team USA. She finished third in the 200-meter race event at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon. In the 200-meter final trial, she achieved her personal best score and clocked the race in 21.95.

She also became the first female collegiate athlete to register a wind-legal sub-22 in the 200-meter race.

The athlete recently shared her thoughts regarding her crucial victories, which came in the 200-meter race event at the 2025 Xiamen Diamond League and the Shanghai Diamond League. Furthermore, she also expressed her thoughts about her World Championships goal via the league's official site.

"I am getting used to winning at the Diamond League. It is such a good feeling. I wouldn't say that was the best execution for a race that I have had, I had to work today and I need to put some pieces together when I get back. It is a really good place to be in May. I really enjoy the Diamond Leagues in China."

She continued:

"I hope to do the Rome Diamond League and then work some things out with the Grand Slam meet. I'm willing to do both the 100m and the 200m at the US Championships and hopefully make the team for the World Championships."

In the 2024 Shanghai Diamond League, Anavia Battle clinched the second position in the 200 meters behind three-time Olympic medalist Daryll Neita.

Anavia Battle reflects on her partnership with Adidas

Anavia Battle at the Athletics - Olympics: Day 10 - Source: Getty

Anavia Battle is a distinguished sprinter who represented the Ohio State Buckeyes track and field team during her collegiate career. She was the Big Ten outdoor champion in both the 100 meters and 200 meters in 2021. In the same year, she clinched the third position in the NCAA Division I 200 metres final race.

In 2022, she signed her sponsorship deal with the German athletic giant, Adidas, and shared her thoughts through her Instagram post.

"Beyond thankful to be apart of the Three Stripes family @adidasrunning . Thank you God for watching over me and allowing me to make it this far in the sport that I love. Thank you to my family, friends, and coaches for the love and support."

In 2022, she was named to the USTFCCCA Outdoor All-American First Team, the USTFCCCA Indoor All-American First Team, and the USTFCCCA Outdoor Regional Female Track Athlete of the Year.

