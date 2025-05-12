Sha'Carri Richardson's teammate TeeTee Terry lashes out at fan after receiving criticism for World Athletics Relay performance

Sha'Carri Richardson's teammate and training partner, TeeTee Terry, recently came under fire for her performance at the World Athletics Relays in Guangzhou. Terry was quick to reply to her critic, and didn't mince words in her response.

On Sunday, May 11, the Team USA women's squad took to the track at Guangzhou for the women's 4x100m relay. While the team was a strong favorite to make it to the podium, they ended up placing fourth behind Great Britain, Spain, and Jamaica. Terry ran the anchor leg of the race in the finals, clocking a split of 10.12s.

After the race, a track and field enthusiast criticized the sprinter for her performance in the finals, writing on X,

“Happy to see TT Terry get exposed. She looks good on second leg but when that heat is on on anchor she gets exposed for being a fraudulent sprinter. When she was almost walked down in 2022 on anchor I was suspicious of her. No wonder she wants second leg to insulate her bumminess.”

TeeTee Terry was quick to respond to the criticism, writing,

“LMAOOOOOO how you follow me, but tweeting like you hate me. You’re the same grown man that apologized when I called you out on something. Find something safe to do and somebody else to play with. Grown men be on here gossiping more than women. Go outside and build something.”

While Team USA was unable to claim a podium finish at the World Athletics Relays, their performance still qualified them for the 2025 World Championships.

TeeTee Terry opens up on training alongside Sha'Carri Richardson

Sha'Carri Richardson, Gabby Thomas, Terry, and Mellisa Jefferson at the Paris Olympics (Image Source: Getty)

TeeTee Terry and Sha’Carri Richardson both train together under former Olympic gold-medalist Dennis Mitchell in Florida. The two sprinters have also represented Team USA on the international stage together, and were part of the 4x100m relay squad that won gold at the 2023 World Championships and 2024 Paris Olympics.

Speaking on training alongside Richardson, Terry told ‘Speak Your Piece with Denise’,

“I have been able to see a lot of progression with myself training with some of the top women in the US and obviously the World Champion Sha'Carri Richardson. We all just feed off each other, motivate each other. At the end of day we are competitors but how (our) coach told us to see it, is (that) it's us versus everybody else. We are a squad till we get on that line.”

Sha'Carri Richardson wasn't present at the 2025 World Athletics Relays alongside TeeTee Terry and the rest of the Team USA sprinters. The two-time Olympic medalist is yet to begin her 2025 season. While Richardson is yet to confirm when she will make her season debut, she has committed to race at the 2025 Prefontaine Classic that takes place in July.

