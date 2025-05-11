USA's Olympic champ TeeTee Terry gets honest after World Relays podium miss behind Jamaica

Olympic gold medalist TeeTee Terry recently shared her thoughts on missing the podium at the 2025 World Athletics Relays. The prominent sprinter also reflected on her goals for the upcoming World Athletics Championships.

Twanisha Terry, who is famously known by her nickname, TeeTee Terry, won the gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the 4×100 m relay. She has also won two gold medals at the World Championships in the 4×100 m relay race events.

In the final of the women's 4×100 m relay at the 2025 World Athletics Relays, which were held at the Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, China, the US team clinched the fourth position. The team included Mikiah Brisco, Caisja Chandler, Kayla White, and TeeTee Terry. They clocked 42.38.

Through her X post, the notable sprinter shared her thoughts on missing the podium and her future goals for the 2025 World Athletics Championships, which will be held in Tokyo, Japan, from 13 to 21 September 2025.

"My 3 weeks in China has finally come to an end. We handled the main job of qualifying Team USA for Tokyo, but we came up short medaling today. On to Japan next. 🇯🇵"

The first position in the final of the women's 4 × 100 m relay was clinched by Great Britain. The gold medal-winning team comprised Nia Wedderburn-Goodison, Amy Hunt, Bianca Williams, and Success Eduan. They finished the race in 42.21

Spain took the silver medal; their team included Esperanca Cladera, Jael Bestue, Paula Sevilla, and Maria Isabel Perez. They clocked 42.28.

The third place was taken by Jamaica; the team included prominent Olympic medalists Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson, along with Tina Clayton and Natasha Morrison. They concluded their race in 42.33.

TeeTee Terry reflects on the elite level of competition in track and field

In her interview with the Olympics in April 2025, the notable athlete TeeTee Terry expressed her thoughts on the high level of competition in the sport and competing among the best athletes in the world.

“Competing with some of the top ladies, not only in the US but in other countries as well – you have Julien [Alfred], Shelly-Anne [Fraser-Pryce], Shericka [Jackson], you have so many people that are going to come on your A-game every time they step on a track – so, you want to make sure you're in the same position because obviously in this sport nothing is given to you. You have to earn it."

TeeTee Terry won the bronze medal in the 2019 Pan American Games in the women's 4 × 100 m relay race event.

