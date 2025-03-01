Sha'Carri Richardson shares 1-word message in support of Christian Coleman Invitational

Sha'Carri Richardson urged her fans to support her training partner's Christian Coleman Invitational. The pair has become close in recent months and is often spotted supporting each other.

The Christian Coleman Invitational, which includes some of the country's top track athletes, is scheduled for March 15 in Atlanta, and Richardson urged her fans to tune in for the meet in an Instagram story.

"Tune-in," she wrote.

Sha'Carri Richardson's Instagram story

Richardson and Coleman are training together under Dennis Mitchell at the Star Athletics Group in Florida. They were recently spotted together at Super Bowl 59 in New Orleans, with Richardson writing:

"Us vs the World."

The pair competed together at the 2024 Paris Olympics in the respective men's and women's 4x100m relays. While Richardson anchored the US women to gold, Coleman struggled to hand the baton to Kenny Bednarek, leading to the disqualification of the whole squad.

Meanwhile, Richardson also won the silver medal in the women's 100m. She was the pre-race favorite for the gold medal, but a poor block start meant she wasn't able to catch St. Lucia's Julien Alfred, who won in 10.72s. The American sprinter had earlier qualified for the Olympic Games in 10.71s.

Sha'Carri Richardson addressed the sprint challenge from IShowSpeed

Sha'Carri Richardson at the Olympic Games Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

While Sha'Carri Richardson is one of the fastest sprinters in the world, IShowSpeed, whose real name is Darren Watkins Jr., is likely one of the fastest YouTube streamers, and he recently challenged the world champion for a sprint challenge.

IShowSpeed earlier raced over a 50m distance with Noah Lyles and lost. But he has claimed he can beat Richardson, who wants him to become a sprinter first.

"I don't race for free...Before we race, I got to teach you how to be a sprinter first…You come down for a day, you do my entire workout, and after that, we can set something up. But you got to do what I do first before we race…You got to be a track athlete first before a race," she told IShowSpeed at the Super Bowl celebrity flag football game.

Richardson then asked the streamer to train with her for one day so they could race. IShowSpeed agreed and said he would still win.

"I don't know about that. I don't talk too much. I can show up," Shacarri Richardson said.

Richardson is the joint fifth-fastest sprinter in history with a lifetime best of 10.65s at the 2023 World Championships.

