Sha'Carri Richardson shows off new glammed up look after beach vacation with boyfriend Christian Coleman

Sha'Carri Richardson turned heads with her new glamorous look in her latest update. The American recently went on a beach vacation with her boyfriend, Christian Coleman, to celebrate his 29th birthday.

Richardson concluded her 2024 season after competing at the Paris Olympics in August, where she won two medals, a gold and a silver. She competed in the women's 100m, earning a second-place finish after clocking 10.87s and was defeated by Julien Alfred, who claimed the gold medal by recording 10.72s.

Following this, she won a gold medal in the 4x100m relay, where she and her team clocked 41.78s, beating Great Britain and Germany to stand atop the podium. She is currently in her off-season, preparing for the 2025 track season, and amid this, she has been making the most of her downtime and sharing it on her social media.

Most recently, she shared a glammed-up look for herself while sitting in a car. She shared a video, donning an athletic jacket and flaunting her new hair, which had blonde highlights.

Richardson's Instagram story

In the off-season, Sha'Carri Richardson also made her relationship with Christian Coleman public by sharing regular pictures and videos with him on social media. The couple recently went on a beach vacation with their friends to celebrate Coleman's 29th birthday. From jet skiing to helicopter riding, they enjoyed a plethora of activities together.

Sha'Carri Richardson made her feelings known about getting closer to her family and embracing her femininity.

In a recent interview with Essence magazine, Sha'Carri Richardson spoke about her personal growth. She revealed how spirituality and faith have played an important role in her life and opened up about strengthening her family bonds and her blossoming relationships. Stating that she has been connecting more with her family and her feminine side, she said,

"I feel like in my spirituality, I’m aligning myself with keeping my faith. When it comes to my family, I’ve grown closer to them. I love the fact that in areas of my feminine side, I’m thriving. Connecting with my family, with my relationship, just different things that—I know if I wasn’t an athlete, these things would still make me me".

She added:

"I felt like I had to protect my emotions, because I had to protect everything else around me first. And so I definitely feel like now, emotional stability is not a defense. Emotional stability is understanding myself—and expressing myself in a way that it can be received."

Sha'Carri Richardson and Christian Coleman made their first appearance together at the 2024 USATF Night of Legends, held on December 7, 2024, in Orlando.

