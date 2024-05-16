Shaun White reacts to girlfriend Nina Dobrev's latest Numero Netherlands magazine cover

Nina Dobrev was recently featured on the print cover of the Numero Netherlands magazine. The Canadian actress flaunted her looks in various luxurious brands, and her boyfriend Shaun White couldn't stop himself from hyping up her for the magazine cover.

Dobrev uploaded her pictures from the magazine on her Instagram account on April 30. She was seen wearing attire from premium brands like Prada, Valentino, Carolina Herrera, and more. All her photos were clicked by Cameron Post Foroosh.

The post's caption read:

"Welcome to the dark side @numero_netherlands print cover available now🖤📸"

After two weeks, Shaun White took to his Instagram handle and re-shared Dobrev's video in his story of flipping through her photos in the magazine.

"Wowzers is right," White wrote.

Shaun White on Nina Dobrev's magazine

Be it appreciating each other or sharing vacation updates, the couple does not fail to share all the shenanigans on social media.

How do Shaun White and Nina Dobrev keep their relationship fresh?

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Nina Dobrev revealed how she and Shaun White keep their dating life as good as new even after being together for four years.

Dobrev stated that the couple plan date nights for each other and the planning responsibility shifts alternatively.

"In general, I'm more of a planner in life. Yeah, I like a schedule and I like a plan for sure. I'm a Capricorn so that's very much part of my personality. But, we implemented something, I think, it's really cool. We do date night every week and we alternate (planning)," she elaborated.

The couple plans a surprise for each other through a date every single week. Dobrev thinks this keeps her relationship with White more interesting and fun.

"Keeps things sort of exciting and interesting and dedicates time for the two of us to spend together," she added.

Shaun White and Nina Dobrev recently embarked on a trip to Nevada with Dobrev's pet Maverick, and some friends. They shared glimpses of their fun time on their social media handles.

The Vampire Diaries actress shared a video of White jamming to a song and driving. The caption was one of the most captivating parts of the story as it read:

"Daaad. You're embarrassing me infront of my friends."

Shaun White also gave a beautiful surprise to Nina on her 35th birthday. He and some of their friends surprised Dobrev with a trip to Disneyland.