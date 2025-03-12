Shaun White's fiancée Nina Dobrev reacts as Lindsey Vonn rocks all-black fit at Paris Fashion Week

Lindsey Vonn received praise from Shaun White's fiancee Nina Dobrev as the alpine skier shared a glam dump of the Paris Fashion Week. Vonn and Dobrev have been friends, often supporting each other on social media or in person.

Ad

Vonn recently graced the red carpet for Balenciaga at the Paris Fashion Week. She joined the likes of Tyra Banks, Alessandra Ambrosio and others, turning heads in an all-black attire, encompassing turtle neck bodycon, boots paired with stockings and sunglasses.

The 82-time World Cup winner garnered love from fans and friends, including the most decorated snowboarder's fiancee, Nina Dobrev, who was in awe of Vonn's behind-the-scene glimpses from the Paris Fashion Week.

Ad

Trending

Vonn's picture carousel included mirror selfies, glammed-up shots inside the elevator and light leaks-inspired pictures for aesthetics. In the caption, the 40-year-old wrote:

"Behind the scenes of Paris for @balenciaga … definitely my favorite little black dress of all time!"

Ad

Dobrev reacted with a fire emoji.

Nina Dobrev's comment on Lindsey Vonn's post; Instagram - @lindseyvonn

Vonn also attended Gabriela Hearst's show in Paris. She wore an ivory cashmere wool Triton cape dress and complimented the look with a black clutch with fringes. Expressing her admiration for the designer, Vonn shared a photo dump from her final Fashion Week night and wrote:

Ad

"Saved the best show for last… you’re amazing @gabrielahearst ❤️ thank you for being such an amazing advocate for women and sustainability!

Ad

Lindsey Vonn came out of retirement at the 2024-25 Alpine Skiing World Cup, competing with a titanium knee. She posted strong finishes in the St. Anton races but couldn't win a podium. The alpine skier will compete in the final European stop in Italy on Thursday and Friday (March 13-14) before heading to the final.

Lindsey Vonn helped Shaun White's fiancee Nina Dobrev recover from a knee injury she sustained in 2024

Vonn at the Alpine skiing: Preparation for the Alpine World Ski Championships - (Source: Getty)

Lindsey Vonn went through a partial knee replacement surgery to address the injuries she suffered during her active years on the slopes. Shortly after, The Vampire Diaries actress, Nina Dobrev, suffered a bike accident when she tried a wheelie, landing with an injured knee and ACL rupture.

Ad

In an Instagram story by the latter, she credited Vonn for recommending the icing technique to accelerate the healing process.

"Yep. This is still a thing. I'm still over here icing every few hours. Thx for the recommendation @lindseyvonn"

Vonn and Dobrev met in person when both were on their rehabilitation journeys. Since the alpine skiing champion was a little ahead of Shaun White's fiancee, the latter wrote:

Ad

"Friends that crutch together, stay together @lindseyvonn. ( Lindsey is ahead of me in her healing journey, she is not on crutches anymore but you get it.)."

Lindsey Vonn will compete till the 2026 Cortina Winter Olympics before she finally retires from alpine skiing.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback