"She is big reason why I'm still here" - Nebraska Volleyball's Harper Murray credits Merritt Beason for helping her overcome mental health struggles

Nebraska Volleyball outside hitter Harper Murray credited former husker Merritt Beason for helping her overcome mental health struggles. Murray has been vocal about her mental health struggles and also faced a DUI arrest last year.

Murray came under massive public trolling following Nebraska's loss in the 2023 NCAA semifinals, and it eventually led to the outside hitter being diagnosed with depression. She also struggled with ADHD, and in addition to a DUI arrest, the 19-year-old was also caught shoplifting.

However, it didn't take Murray much time to return to smiling ways. Speaking during a recent interview with Triple Crown Sports, the outside hitter credited her former teammate and Atlanta Vibe's No.1 overall pick, Merrit Beason, for helping her get through the tough period.

"Merrit is one of my best friends, and she's one of the main person who helped me get through it. Obviously, coaching staff, family, and friends matter were there, but having Merrit and finding that one person that can help you through it with no judgment and Merritt was my person for that, and she's a big reason why I am still here," Harper Murray said.

Beason is also an outside hitter and finished her collegiate career in Nebraska last season after spending her first two in Florida. She scored an impressive 339 kills while Murray led with a team-best 411.

However, Nebraska's run to the national championships was cut short by Penn State in the semifinals, and the Huskers are now ready to go for another shot under new coach Dani Busboom Kelly.

"I was crying myself to sleep every night" - Harper Murray on depression

Harper Murray during the 2024 Division I Women's Volleyball Semifinals - Source: Getty

Speaking during the aforementioned interview, Harper Murray revealed that while she used to look great and happy on her social media handles during her struggles with mental health, she had been crying herself to sleep every night during that phase.

"We go to a trip Huwai in spring break for playing a tournament. So, when I was there, obviously this kind of goes in the social media part of it. Huwai, spring break, I go for free because its paid through Nebraska and I am posting things on TikTok, Instagram and all these things. I look great on social media but like in reality, I was crying myself to sleep every night on that trip," Harper Murray said.

The 19-year-old further revealed that her Nebraska teammates were taking turns caring for her, and has credited them for helping her get back to smiling ways.

"I wasn't eating, I was starting new medication and I would cry the whole way and every single my teammates took rounds like coming to talk to me and making sure that I am okay" she added.

Murray has been enjoying her offseason with her Nebraska teammates following the NCAA exit with multiple trips.

