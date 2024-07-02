"She didn't even like her time at Auburn", "Too bad" - Fans react to Auburn Gymnastics congratulating Suni Lee on Paris Olympics qualification

Suni Lee is headed to the Paris Olympics for the second consecutive time after the 2020 Games. Auburn University congratulated its former gymnastics team member on her monumental achievement but the gesture didn't please fans since Lee didn't receive support from her college after her all-around win in Tokyo.

Suni Lee won the all-around title at the 2020 Olympics in her first appearance at the quadrennial Games. She returned to Auburn University to live the college life she had pictured while competing on the elite level.

Her growing fame garnered attention from fellow students, but it quickly escalated to stalking, which she claimed to be "scary." Lee feared attending offline classes without hiring security. However, the athletic department at Auburn was “unaware of any private security advice” to the Olympian.

In a recent post on X, Auburn Gymnastics congratulated Lee for her achievement, captioning it,

"She did it! @sunisalee_ is PARIS BOUND!"

Gymnastics fans were infuriated to see her college extending wishes after they failed to lend a helping hand at the time she needed it the most.

One fan didn't like Auburn's post since Suni Lee didn't feel welcomed in college.

"Y'all keep posting her like she didn't basically say she didn't even like her time at auburn."

Another fan blamed Lee's college for not making her comfortable in the meets since she was burdened with the expectations of producing perfect 10s after her Olympic title win.

"She did. Too bad she wasn't made more welcome and wanted in your program."

One fan asked Auburn Gymnastics to refrain from claiming Lee's Olympic qualification.

"Yeah y’all do not get to claim this."

Here are some of the other reactions:

"This is pretty ballsy after the way they treated her," a fan tweeted.

"At this point the Auburn coaches are gonna add “coached Suni Lee” on their LinkedIn," one commented.

"She doesn't even claim you lmao," this fan posted.

Suni Lee - "I just really felt like an outcast, almost"

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics - Day 4 - Getty Images

When Lee faced difficulties in navigating college life after her Tokyo Olympic all-around victory, her Auburn teammates didn't support her. She couldn't confide in them when her discomfort grew with more people tracking her moves.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, the 21-year-old opened up about feeling like "an outcast" in college.

"A lot of the girls weren’t the nicest to me. I just really felt like an outcast, almost. They didn’t treat me that well. I just knew that I couldn’t trust them," the Olympian said.

Suni Lee will head to the second Olympics of her career in an attempt to defend her Olympic all-around gold.

