Riley Gaines recently shared her thoughts on Lindsey Williams' statement against the Save Women's Sports Act. The state senator from Pennsylvania, who represents the Democrat Party, voted against the Act.

In a video shared by Dan Bartkowiak on his X account, Williams called for the eradication of seperate sports for girls and boys altogether. That wasn't all, Williams went on to say,

"Female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies."

Bartkowiak called out Williams for this statement, and posted on his X timeline,

"These types of claims are simply rooted in political-driven fantasy. Why do we have girls sports to begin with? Why is there Title IX?"

Gaines seemed to agree with the viewpoint, as she shared the post on her timeline, with the following caption,

"'Female bodies are just as strong and fast and capable as male bodies.' Let me guess. She's never played a competitive sport before. What an idiotic thing to say. Would she want to get in the ring with Mike Tyson? After all, her body is just as capable.."

Riley Gaines had previously called out personalities like Cynthia Nixon, Whoopi Goldberg, Megan Rapinoe etc. for not supporting the ban on the participation of trans athletes in women's sports. She also campaigned against the participation of players like Imane Khelif at the Paris Olympics.

Riley Gaines shares her thoughts on girls testifying in favor of the AB240 bill

Riley Gaines talks about girls testifying in favor of the AB 240 Bill [Image Source : Getty]

Riley Gaines also shared her thoughts about the recently proposed AB 240 Bill by the state of Nevada. According to this bill, sports teams would be assigned based on biological sex. Most are in favor of this provision, while some argue that this will be harmful in the interests of trans athletes.

When some young girls appealed to the opponents of this bill to consider their viewpoint, Gaines took to her X account to support them. She wrote,

"Two young girls testifying today in Nevada in support of AB240, a bill designed to keep boys out of their sports. Watching 12-yr-old girls plead with Democrats for equal opportunities and fair sport is proof the war on woke hasn't been won."

Gaines had previously campaigned in favor of the protesting students from the MLK High School in Riverside, California who were penalized for protesting against the bias shown by the school authorities towards the trans athletes. The 24-year-old swimmer turned social activist also filed a lawsuit against the NCAA on similar grounds last year along with 15 other athletes.

