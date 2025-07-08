“Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is the GOAT”- Mondo Duplantis makes his feelings known on Jamaican’s greatness

Mondo Duplantis has expressed his thoughts on Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce’s journey, as the latter competes in her final competitive season in 2025. Following his victory at the Prefontaine Classic, Duplantis spoke about the Jamaican’s greatness in an interview.

Duplantis featured in the men’s pole vault at the Diamond League event, a discipline that was not part of the scoring system and won with a clearance of 6.00m on his second attempt. Although the Swedish star made an attempt to break his own world record by setting the bar at 6.29m, he couldn’t surpass the mark.

In an interaction with Katelyn Hutchison, a three-time NCAA All-American, Mondo Duplantis shared his thoughts about the Jamaican sprint icon, stating (0:43):

“She makes a debate for being the GOAT of women's sprinting, honestly. Like, that I think if you were to say that, that's not a crazy thing to say. And I think there's a lot of arguments to be made on that. The longevity that she's had is really inspiring and it gives me a lot of confidence that hopefully this is just the beginning of a long career that I can do.”

“I mean, that's the GOAT. Like, she's awesome, and I'm super inspired by everything that she's done…But, she wouldn't beat me in a 100 meter race. There's that though. Okay, if I'm going to go on the other side of things, because she wouldn't beat me in 100 meters like she thought she would. I think I kind of proved that. But, other than that, all respect to her, and she's the GOAT.”

During the conversation, the 25-year-old acknowledged their lighthearted exchange in which Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce joked about beating him in a sprint by playfully reacting that she wouldn’t. He added that he had more or less proven it, referring to his 100m victory over Karsten Warholm where he clocked 10.37s at the meet organized by PUMA, Red Bull and Weltklasse Zürich.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce qualifies for final World Athletics Championships

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at Paris Olympics 2024. Source: Getty

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce qualified for the 2025 World Athletics Championships following her impressive performance in the women's 100m at the J.A.A. National Championships. In the trials final, Fraser-Pryce clocked a time of 10.91s to finish third and ensure her qualification.

In the final, she finished behind Tina Clayton and Shericka Jackson, who placed first and second respectively with times of 10.81s and 10.88s. Earlier in the heats and semi-finals, she recorded times of 11.33s and 11.02s, in what was her final time competing on home soil in Kingston.

She had earlier announced in February 2024 that the Paris Olympics would be her final time competing in the Olympic Games to spend time with her family. At the quadrennial games, she had withdrawn from the semi-finals after earning qualification through the heats.

