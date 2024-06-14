Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to kickoff Paris Olympics campaign at JAAA French Foray #3 after 10-month-long absence from the sport

Ten-time world champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is set to start her 2024 season at the JAAA French Foray 3 meeting which is scheduled for June 15 at the Jamaica National Stadium in Kingston. She will be making a comeback after being absent from the sport for almost 10 months since competing at the 2023 World Athletics Championships in August.

At the World Athletics Championships, Fraser-Pryce clinched two medals, including a bronze in the individual 100m, clocking a time of 10.77s, only behind Sha'Carri Richardson (10.65s) and Shericka Jackson (10.72s). She then played an instrumental role in the women’s 4x100m for Jamaica as she helped the team win the silver medal by running the second leg.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sustained a muscle injury at the World Championships which forced her to stay out of the track for the remaining 2023 season.

The 37-year-old has announced her arrival in the 2024 Olympic season for the first time as she has been listed to compete in the women’s 100m event at the third JAAA French Foray meeting.

Track & Field Gazette posted about the Jamaican legend’s season debut on their X (formerly Twitter) handle.

Shelly-Ann Fraser Pryce is aiming for her fifth Olympic Games at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She represented Jamaica at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics where she bagged two medals, which included a gold in the women’s 4x100 relay and a silver in the 100m.

Her track career has seen her collect a total of eight medals in the Olympics, including three gold, four silver, and one bronze. Fraser-Pryce has been the most dominant in the 100m at the Quadrennial Games, winning two gold, a silver, and a bronze in the event.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to retire from athletics after 2024 Paris Olympics

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce revealed in an interview with Essence.com that she planned to retire from competitive track and field after the 2024 Paris Olympics. She stated that her son needed her and that she now owed it to her family to focus on other things, adding:

“My son needs me. My husband and I have been together since before I won in 2008. He has sacrificed for me. We’re a partnership, a team. And it’s because of that support that I’m able to do the things that I have been doing for all these years. And I think I now owe it to them to do something else.”

Fraser-Pryce’s other top achievements include being one of the most successful athletes in the World Championships’ history with ten gold, five silver, and one bronze. She is also a five-time Diamond League champion.