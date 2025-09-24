Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce received a grand welcome as she returned to Jamaica after concluding her final World Championships campaign. The star Jamaican athlete competed in the women's 100m and the 4x100m relay in the last major track meet of her career.The 38-year-old made an announcement earlier this year that she will be competing in her last World Championships in the 2025 season before bidding goodbye to her illustrious career that spanned over 2 decades. Over the years, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won 8 Olympic medals and emerged as one of the best athletes in the women's track circuit, creating a huge impact on the Jamaican track and field team.As she returned to Jamaica after winning the silver medal in the women's 4x100m relay at the World Championships, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce received a massive welcome from Grace Foods, which celebrated her legacy and unwavering commitment to the sport. The Olympic gold medalist was presented with a bouquet, as well as cut a cake in celebration as she reached the end of her career.They paid tribute to the star Jamaican athlete and penned a message that read:&quot;We are truly honoured to host this homecoming after her outstanding performance at the Tokyo World Championships. 🏆 From the track to motherhood and beyond, Shelly-Ann continues to show us what hard work, discipline, and grace look like. 🌟&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce shares her thoughts on concluding her final World Championships appearance in TokyoShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at the World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Source: GettyShelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce spoke about competing in her last World Championship race in Tokyo and shared that she had started her career in the same city back in 2007. Moreover, she expressed her elation at being able to win the silver medal in the women's 4x100m relay.The Jamaican athlete reflected on her journey and shared that she had trained very hard in the 2025 season, and despite not winning a medal in the 100m, she was content with her performance.&quot;It's really a great feeling. I started my career in 2007 here in Tokyo, Japan. And to have this historical moment is truly phenomenal. And to walk away with a medal is even more inspiring. I worked really hard this year. And despite not having the result that I wanted in 100, I still feel blessed,&quot; she said.Fraser-Pryce said that qualifying for the finals in the 100m was also a huge accomplishment, considering the incredible lineup of athletes in the event.&quot;I still feel that making the final is still a huge accomplishment. And I'm hoping that, you know, somewhere along the line, athletes are inspired by that to chase their dreams and to never give up. I'm really, you know, just thanking God for how He has kept me,&quot; she added.She hoped that her journey on the track would continue to inspire the upcoming generation of athletes.