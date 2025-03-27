Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce sends 1-word message for Dina Asher-Smith on earning major honour from King Charles

The Jamaican track legend Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, along with Justin Gatlin, Keely Hodgkinson, Daryll Neita, and Rhasidat Adeleke, recently shared their thoughts on British track icon Dina Asher-Smith receiving the Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE). The track personalities extended their congratulatory messages to Asher-Smith’s Instagram post on Thursday.

The three-time Olympic medalist Dina Asher-Smith recently received the British Order of Chivalry award from King Charles. Britain’s elite sprinter took some time out from her training camp in Texas and collected her award from the King at Windsor Castle. She shared her achievement through her Instagram post and attracted appreciative reactions from multiple track stars, including decorated icon Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce. She mentioned:

“Congrats 🔥”

Other athletes who shared their views on Dina Asher-Smith's recognition are the five-time Olympic medalist and track icon, Justin Gatlin, who added:

“Congratulations 🍾”

The Manchester native and two-time Olympic medalist, Keely Hodgkinson, also shared her thoughts sans words, adding:

“👏👏👏”

The three-time European Championship medalist, Irish sprinter Rhasidat Adeleke, also expressed her thoughts. She wrote:

“Congratulations”

The three-time Olympic medalist, British sprinter Daryll Neita, also shared her appreciative thoughts. She added:

“Congratulations 😍”

Screenshot of Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce's and other athletes' comments on Dina Asher-Smith's Instagram post | Credits: IG/dinaashersmith

Dina Asher-Smith was also named in the King's New Year's Honours list and is currently doing her preparation for the 2025 Tokyo World Championships. She is a six-time World Championship medalist and has clinched eight medals in the European Championships.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce is considered one of the greatest track and field athletes. Throughout the World Championships, Fraser-Pryce has amassed 16 medals and has eight Olympic medals. In 2023, the native of Kingston, Jamaica, won the Laureus World Sports Award for Sportswoman of the Year.

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce reflects on Dina Asher-Smith’s social media presence

Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce at The Olympic Games-Paris 2024 - Source: Getty

The former Jamaican sprinter recently expressed praise for Dina Asher-Smith's creative ideas on social media. Through her Instagram post last month, the retired athlete shared admirable words for Asher-Smith’s content creation and also reflected on her connection with her. She mentioned:

“And also I have to say, Dina Asher-Smith, I think what Dina does with her content from track to fashion to beauty to here is very different and we are always in the DMs; that's where things happen.”

Fraser-Pryce specialized in three events: the 60-meter, 100-meter and 200-meter. She made her debut in the 2008 Beijing Olympics and won the gold medal in the 100-meter event, subsequently becoming the first Caribbean woman athlete to achieve this feat. In the 2012 London Olympics, she successfully defended her 100m title.

