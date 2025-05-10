Shocking result for USA to start World Athletics Relays as baton exchange woes continue

Team USA suffered a shocking result at the 2025 World Athletics Relays Guangzhou. At the mixed 4x100m event, they were not able to finish the race and missed out on the finals due to a mishap with the baton between Jada Mowatt and Kendal Williams. The pair were unable to collect the baton and ultimately dropped it as they tried to exchange it after Mowatt completed her lap.

This marked Team USA's opening race at the 2025 World Athletics Relays Guangzhou, as they failed to make it into the finals stage of the event. Olympic gold medal winner Natasha Morrison helped Jamaica get into the finals, while Great Britain followed behind them. The teams who qualified for the finals were Italy, France, Jamaica, Great Britain, Canada, Australia, China, and Belgium.

This marked the inaugural of the mixed relay sprinting event at the World Athletics Relays, with the running order of the event being woman, woman, man, man. At last year's World Athletics Relays in the Bahamas, the U.S performed remarkably, managing to win four out of the five events. Many notable stars represented the team, including Noah Lyles and Gabby Thomas, who helped them win the men’s and women’s 4x100m, women’s 4x400m, and mixed-gender 4x400m.

Team USA have won the most total medals and most gold medals at every World Athletics Relays to which they have sent a team, making their performance at the 2025 World Athletic Relays Guangzhou a complete shock. They will look to put on a better showing at the next few races of the tournament.

Before World Athletics Relays disappointment, Team USA botched a baton exchange at the Paris 2024 Olympics

Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek at the 2024 Summer Olympics - Source: Getty

Team USA's botched baton exchange at the World Athletics Relays was not the first time they have faced issues over the exchange. At the Paris 2024 Olympics, they were disqualified from the 4x100m relay after a botched pass between Christian Coleman and Kenny Bednarek. After struggling to hand the baton, Coleman and Bednarek crashed into one another during the exchange, leaving Bednarek to try to close the gap.

While the team was still able to finish the race, the gap was too big and they were ultimately disqualified due to the first exchange happening outside of the handoff zone.

Christian Coleman also spoke about their loss in Paris in an interview with Team USA, stating:

“This is part of the sport. This is a risk versus reward type of thing and it’s something that just happens. All of us have been through trials and tribulations. We’re going to bounce back from it.”

Team USA have had 11 dropped batons, disqualifications, or bans in the Olympics and World Championships since 1995, according to Reuters.

