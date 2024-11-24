"Should have said how I actually planning to have a 3h Taylor Swift concert"- Mikaela Shiffrin on 'boring' post-race answer after 99th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin called her answer about her victory celebration boring and revealed her real plan in a recent update. The American skier clinched her 99th World Cup win on November 23 in Gurgl, Austria.

To stand atop the podium, she recorded a combined time of 1:40.22, trouncing Italian skier Lara Colturi by 0.55s and Switzerland's Camille Rast by 0.57s. Shiffrin has won all four slaloms in which she has competed after her comeback from the knee injury that occurred in January 2024.

Following this win, Shiffrin spoke to the media, where she opened up about her plans to celebrate the victory; however, after replying to them with answers like, 'going to the airport,' the skier later called her answer boring on X and said that she was really planning for a Taylor Swift concert in her drive back to the US.

"I answered a Q after the race today about celebration and my answer was so boring.. like “blah blah, dont have time, blah, strength, blahhhh driving to the airport…” should have said how I actually planning to have a 3h @taylorswift13 concert the whole drive," wrote Mikaela Shiffrin.

Mikaela Shiffrin opens up about her potential 100th World Cup win

Mikaela Shiffrin is just one step away from reaching the milestone of her 100th World Cup win and will next be competing in a home race for her next weekend in Killington. After her 99th win in Austria, the 29-year-old opened up about her potential 100th win and said that she was feeling a little bit "pressured" and added that it would be 'wonderful' if it happened." (as quoted via Reuters)

"I guess there is a bit of pressure around it, but I try to ignore that. If it happens, it's wonderful, if it doesn't happen it's kind of nothing to cry about in the grand scheme, but I hope to have a really good performance in front of the home crowd."

After her 98th win, Shiffrin expressed her elation and revealed that she planned to compete every upcoming weekend until the World Championships in February. (as quoted via ESPN)

"Amazing way to start the slalom season. I'm super happy. From this weekend, I am racing every single weekend until world championships in February for sure. So it's going be a really big push now, and I was a little bit off on my mentality in Soelden, so hopefully I can bring the GS under control."

Mikaela Shiffrin faced a very brutal crash in January 2024 while competing in a downhill event and had to withdraw from several competitions, forcing her into a six-week rehab.

