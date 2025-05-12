"Show me your Olympic medal' - Paul Juda replies to criticism around celebration on the podium in Paris

Paul Juda reminisced about the US men's gymnastics team's bronze achievement at the Paris Olympics with a popular meme reference, responding to criticism. Juda and his teammates won the podium at the Games for the first time in 16 years.

Ad

Paul Juda began his elite career dominantly, winning the floor title and silver in the balance beam at the 2016 Junior Olympic Games. He continued his momentum at the National competitions and became the US team's youngest member at 19. He started his collegiate journey at the University of Michigan in 2020 and has been one of the most promising NCAA gymnasts.

He contributed scores to the team's third-place finish at the 2023 World Championships, the first podium in nine years. Paul Juda helped the US men's gymnastics squad write another history at the Paris Games the following year.

Ad

Trending

Reflecting on how the bronze win was a great measure for the team and referring to a popular meme that was used for them, Juda said:

"You know, a ton of disbelief, and then we're doing our USA chants in the back room, and there's this meme that I think encapsulated us so well. It's like a guy fighting the medal, popping champagne, going crazy, and then they zoom out, and he's on third. And in the first place, this guy's like, what are you doing? And that was us. And I'll live that one down. I don't care. Show me your Olympic medal."

Ad

Ad

Juda resumed his collegiate career in Michigan after the 2024 Games. He helped his team to its seventh national title in its home arena.

Paul Juda executed the legendary Biles II on the vault and couldn't be more grateful to his sport

Juda at the Olympic Games Paris 2024: Day 3 - (Source: Getty)

Paul Juda has been a formidable gymnast of the US men's team alongside names like Fred Kerley, Yul Moldauer, and others. A month after making it big at the 2025 Nationals, the 23-year-old reflected on how he aced the legendary vault skill (Biles II) and even performed it on the World stage. (via Instagram)

Ad

"My Journey to Making the GOAT's Vault🐐, Started off with some drills🫡, Felt confident so I tried one into the pit...and honestly they were pretty good😯. It took countless reps...Until...I landed my first one! Trying to compete it...and I made it! I even got to compete it at World Championships🤯. So grateful for this sport!"

Ad

Juda added nine NCAA Championship wins and six Big Ten titles to his repertoire. He also competed at the 2023 World Championships, winning the bronze with his team.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Agnijeeta Majumder Agnijeeta is a US Olympics journalist at Sportskeeda. She holds a Master’s degree in English and has worked as a school teacher, a blogger, a content writer and a sports writer over the past 5 years. A lover of high-adrenaline track and field events, she was also a sprinter during her school days.



Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone happens to be her favorite Olympian, and the athlete’s feat of breaking four records within 13 months inspires her, apart from the American's body language on and off the track. Grant Hackett swimming with a partially dysfunctional lung and winning gold in Athens is her all-time favorite Olympic moment.



Agnijeeta believes that deriving of unique angles from podcasts and interviews carried out by Olympics.com, along with hype-building of potential Olympic events on social media can help fill the coverage gap during the off season.



When not at her work desk, Agnijeeta likes to sing and paint. She also plays string instruments like guitar and ukulele and is an avid player of word puzzles. Know More