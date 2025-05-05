NCAA champ explains how he learned Simone Biles' vault in detail

Notable artistic gymnast, Paul Juda, recently replicated Simone Biles' vault skill and shared his thoughts on successfully learning and trying the skill named after the legendary gymnast. Through his Instagram post, the bronze Olympic medalist shared his journey of how he learned and executed the elite skill.

Ad

In the 2025 NCAA men's gymnastics championship, Paul Juda won his title in the parallel bars event and achieved the second spot in the all-around event. He assisted the Michigan Wolverines men's gymnastics team to clinch their seventh NCAA Championship. In his latest Instagram post, Juda shared how he learned and performed the Biles II on Vault, an eponymous skill named after Simone Biles when she successfully performed it at the World Championships in 2023.

Ad

Trending

"My Journey to Making the GOAT's Vault🐐, Started off with some drills🫡, Felt confident so I tried one into the pit...and honestly they were pretty good😯. It took countless reps...Until...I landed my first one! Trying to compete it...and I made it! I even got to compete it at World Championships🤯. So grateful for this sport!" he wrote in his caption.

Ad

Ad

Eleven-time Olympic medalist and one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles, created five eponymous skills during her decorated career. As per the International Gymnastics Federation Code of Points, the skills are named after the gymnast who successfully performs them in an international competition.

Paul Juda won a bronze medal in the 2023 World Championships and two silver medals at the 2021 Pan American Championships. He has also won six Big Ten titles, six individual NCAA titles, and three team NCAA titles.

Ad

Simone Biles reflects on winning her fourth Laureus World Sports Award

Simone Biles at the 2025 Laureus World Sport Awards Madrid - Winners Walk - Source: Getty

Simone Biles recently won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award and expressed her thoughts in a press conference following the event.

Ad

"It's definitely been really special throughout this whole entire year that I was training up to Paris. Coming out here and winning a Laureus Award, I feel like is the most prestigious, athletic achievement that you can win. So it's really exciting it puts gymnastics on the map in a non-Olympic year, so hopefully we can keep doing that," said Biles [via the Olympics].

The artistic gymnast won her other three Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year awards in 2017, 2019, and 2020. This year, she was joined by the likes of pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis, tennis legend Rafael Nadal, and FC Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal as the award-winners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ravleen Kaur Ravleen Kaur is a voracious content creator possessing an avid and profound interest in both sports and their spellbinding narratives. With a digital marketing and marketing management background, she is able to add zeal and unique perspective to every emerging sports trends. While accumulating crucial certified marketing principles, her novel viewpoints hold its distinctive and captivating writing style. Her cognition and ardor for writing are to inspire and help the readers, so that they gain all the prominent stories revolving around the spectacular world of sports. Know More