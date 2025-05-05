NCAA champ explains how he learned Simone Biles' vault in detail

Notable artistic gymnast, Paul Juda, recently replicated Simone Biles' vault skill and shared his thoughts on successfully learning and trying the skill named after the legendary gymnast. Through his Instagram post, the bronze Olympic medalist shared his journey of how he learned and executed the elite skill.
In the 2025 NCAA men's gymnastics championship, Paul Juda won his title in the parallel bars event and achieved the second spot in the all-around event. He assisted the Michigan Wolverines men's gymnastics team to clinch their seventh NCAA Championship. In his latest Instagram post, Juda shared how he learned and performed the Biles II on Vault, an eponymous skill named after Simone Biles when she successfully performed it at the World Championships in 2023.
"My Journey to Making the GOAT's Vault🐐, Started off with some drills🫡, Felt confident so I tried one into the pit...and honestly they were pretty good😯. It took countless reps...Until...I landed my first one! Trying to compete it...and I made it! I even got to compete it at World Championships🤯. So grateful for this sport!" he wrote in his caption.
Eleven-time Olympic medalist and one of the greatest artistic gymnasts of all time, Simone Biles, created five eponymous skills during her decorated career. As per the International Gymnastics Federation Code of Points, the skills are named after the gymnast who successfully performs them in an international competition.
Paul Juda won a bronze medal in the 2023 World Championships and two silver medals at the 2021 Pan American Championships. He has also won six Big Ten titles, six individual NCAA titles, and three team NCAA titles.
Simone Biles reflects on winning her fourth Laureus World Sports Award
Simone Biles recently won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award and expressed her thoughts in a press conference following the event.
"It's definitely been really special throughout this whole entire year that I was training up to Paris. Coming out here and winning a Laureus Award, I feel like is the most prestigious, athletic achievement that you can win. So it's really exciting it puts gymnastics on the map in a non-Olympic year, so hopefully we can keep doing that," said Biles [via the Olympics].
The artistic gymnast won her other three Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year awards in 2017, 2019, and 2020. This year, she was joined by the likes of pole-vaulter Mondo Duplantis, tennis legend Rafael Nadal, and FC Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal as the award-winners.