"Sign on my forehead" - $5.1 billion-worth LA Chargers' hyped up by Jordan Chiles' electric routine at 2025 NCAA Championships

Several Los Angeles Chargers players, such as Kimani Vidal, Daiyan Henley, and Tarheeb Still, expressed their excitement after Jordan Chiles' performance at the 2025 NCAA Championships semis on Thursday. The semifinals saw her team, the UCLA Bruins, book their place in the finals after finishing second in the second session of the semis with a score of 197.7375.
Chiles had an impressive outing in the floor exercises event, where she scored 9.9750 to win the national title, finishing above Utah Red Rocks gymnast, Grace McCallum. This was Chiles' second national title of her career in the apparatus after 2023.
As the three NFL players enjoyed the performance from the stands, Henley was impressed after Chiles landed an impressive flip. Henley, a linebacker for the team, can be heard saying:
"Sign on my forehead, good job Jordan"
The Los Angeles Chargers, valued at $5.1B, shared a glimpse of this conversation on their X handle with the caption:
"ok we’re impressed, @uclagymnastics"
Jordan Chiles finished fifth overall in the all-around rankings (39.5875) during the Championships. Her teammate, Emma Malabuyo (9.9750), was the runner-up contestant in the balance beam apparatus behind Helen Hu of Missouri.
"I have more to give"- Jordan Chiles speaks up about her return to the collegiate circuit after the 2024 Paris Games
Jordan Chiles spoke about the importance of her return to her collegiate program, UCLA, after her campaign at the 2024 quadrennial games.
In a recent conversation, Chiles said that after the quadrennial games, she realized that she was missing a piece, owing to which she returned to UCLA. She also mentioned that she had a lot to give to this program and could be the major difference in taking the program to the next level. She said, via WFAA:
"I felt like I was missing something. I had more to give to the Bruins, to give to the Bruins family. I represent UCLA in every way, shape or form, so I wanted to be able to show and express like, look guys I have more to give. I have the kind of ability to kind of put myself in that position to get us to that next level and so I came back and wanted to strive."
Chiles also stated that she was excited to be competing at Fort Worth, Texas, especially with the UCLA Bruins as her ally.