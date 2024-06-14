"Simone Biles is the best I've ever seen" - When Mary Lou Retton was all praise of gymnast after U.S. Gymnastics Olympic Team Trials 2016

Mary Lou Retton, the retired gymnast who secured five Olympic medals at the 1984 Olympic Games, lauded Simone Biles after her 2016 Olympic Trials performance. According to Retton, there was none she had seen like Simone Biles, who is now widely popular as the most decorated in history.

Biles debuted internationally at the 2013 American Cup and has only adorned her path with gold from there. The same year, she finished with the all-around and the floor exercise gold at the 2013 World Championships. She signed the Letter of Intent with UCLA in 2014 but forfeited her NCAA eligibility in 2015 to focus on the 2016 Rio Olympics.

In the 2016 Rio Olympics, Simone Biles' debut Olympiad, the anticipation peaked for the spectators. At the Olympic Trials at the SAP Center in San Jose, Biles finished first to qualify for the most coveted Olympic roster, ahead of 'Final Five' teammate, Aly Raisman. She posted the highest two-day total in the all-around, 123.250.

Mary Lou Retton, the then-gymnast to have won the all-around gold in 1984 and the title of the most decorated US gymnast, was enjoying her post-retirement days when the 2016 US Olympic Trials took place. But on seeing Biles perform, she was in awe of how much further the young girl of 19 was pushing the limit of the sport.

"Just when we thought we were at the physical limit of the sport, then here comes Simone Biles. She’s the best I’ve ever seen," she told the reporters at the event. (via The Guardian)

Lou Retton was the first Olympic all-around champion from the US until Carly Petterson, Nastia Liukin, Gabby Douglas, Biles, and Suni Lee followed, five US gymnasts back-to-back to achieve all-around Olympic golds.

The former Aimee Boorman trainee was receiving multiple praises from her coach, who unveiled that Biles had an “air sense” like no other. Moreover, she also pointed out the Olympian's knack for going 360 degrees when in mid-air.

"She’s an amazing competitor" - Gabby Douglas on Simone Biles' 2016 Olympic Trials performance

Gabby Douglas, also a part of the gold-winning 'final five' team of the 2016 Rio Olympics, alongside Simone Biles, came fresh off her all-around title win at the 2012 London Olympics.

With time, when she performed with Biles and watched her up close, the 28-year-old lauded the mindset that sets her apart.

"I love to see her mindset going into things. Sometimes you just watch her on the side because she’s so calm with everything. And I think that’s how everybody needs to be. So calm, so confident. She’s an amazing competitor. She really is," said the three-time Olympic gold medalist. (via The Guardian)

Biles has recently claimed her ninth national title and will step into the Paris Olympics as the top seed.

