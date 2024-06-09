In Pictures: Simone Biles enjoys her day in Chicago after winning her 9th National Championship title as she gears up for the Olympic trials

Simone Biles set out on a vacation in Chicago with her dog Rambo accompanying her. She posted a carousel of stories to offer a sneak peek into her quality time after winning the ninth national title at the 2024 US Gymnastics Championships.

Simone Biles 27, made her big comeback at the US Classic mat after her last performance at the 2023 World Championships. Having won her seventh all-around Hydration Core title with a total score of 59.500, Biles further geared up for the 2024 Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships, the last event before the Olympic Trials. Finishing with a total score of 119.750, Biles earned her ninth National Championship title in front of the home crowd in Texas.

Soon after, she reunited with her dogs and ventured out on a Chicago trip and shared photos of her trip on her Instagram stories. The first was a video she shot at the Ohio Street Beach, looking over Lake Michigan and the buildings beyond.

The next featured her in shorts, a t-shirt, and dazzling white sneakers, walking her dog, Rambo.

The third photo was of a green field, where two horses were spotted grazing.

That was followed by a picture of their stay, which looked like a farmhouse with a pool attached.

While vacationing, Biles is also in anticipation of the US Olympic Trials, slated for June. She will contest the likes of Suni Lee, Jordan Chiles, and Shilese Jones among others.

Simone Biles' dogs took a trip to San Francisco earlier in 2024

When Jonathan Owens was playing for the Green Bay Packers, the dogs featured in Simone Biles' Instagram stories. However, at that time, it was not only their mother accompanying them but their father, Owens as well.

The couple made a trip to San Francisco and the boys, Zeus and Rambo, tagged along. Zeus is Owens' dog and has been Rambo's partner in crime in the house. The photo shared in Biles' story featured Owens sitting with Rambo on his lap while Zeus sat near his feet. The story was captioned:

"“The boys in san fran"

In a different story, the boys wore Green Bay Packers jerseys to cheer on Owens while he played for the team in the NFL.

Biles will look to make her third Olympic entry in Paris after an unpleasant and abrupt mid-event withdrawal from the Tokyo Olympics.

