Simone Biles calls out cab driver for making judgments about her neighborhood throughout the ride

Simone Biles called out her cab driver for being opinionated about her neighborhood throughout the ride. The Olympic champion gymnast shared her not so great Uber experience on her latest Instagram update.
Biles recounted her experience with the driver, and how she wasn't impressed. The 27-year-old gymnast gave the driver a '0 star' rating for his experience.
Biles mentioned,
"Not my Uber driver yelling at me, but when he sees my neighborhood, he starts 'complimenting how nice the houses are.' & when he drops me off, he said 'I'm so happy you live here and not in those scary places' boy wtf! Literally 0 stars for you buoy"
In an interview with Netflix Queue, Biles also addressed how she balanced her relationship with husband Jonathan Owens. In her words,
"Our relationship is a really big part of my life, and everyone's gotten to see me grow up, but they haven't gotten to see me and my husband interact. I thought it really important to highlight that, yes, I can be married and still be at the top of my game.
Simone Biles was recently felicitated by the Time Magazine, as she was included in the 2025 Time100 List.
When Simone Biles dedicated her gymnastics career to former coach Aimee Boorman
Simone Biles once recounted the importance of her former coach Aimee Boorman, who had mentored her to Olympic glory at the quadrennial event held in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Biles wrote in her autobiography 'Courage to Soar' [which was published in 2016],
"I’m glad now that Aimee stuck by me, because I wouldn’t be where I am today without her. In the elite world, everyone loves my coach because they know how understanding she is. They know she thinks that even though gymnastics is hard work, it should also be enjoyable. Otherwise, why do it?"
Simone Biles was trained by Aimee Boorman for almost 11 years [including an occasional stint at Bela Karolyi and Martha Karolyi's ranch] at the World Champions Center, which were built by Simone's adoptive parents, Ronald and Nellie Biles. Biles won 4 gold medals and 1 bronze medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016, under Aimee Boorman's tutelage. Boorman was later replaced by Cecile Landi, who coached Biles from 2017 to 2024, notably during the Paris Olympics.