Simone Biles drops a 2-word message enjoying night out with Jonathan Owens

Multiple Olympic gymnastics gold medalist Simone Biles gave fans a glimpse of her quality time with husband Jonathan Owens in a short but sweet social media update.
Biles, 28, and Owens, an NFL safety for the Chicago Bears, got married in 2023. Their relationship has been out there since they first met on celebrity dating app Raya in 2020.
On Monday, Biles posted on her Instagram Stories, showing a picture of their legs as they relaxed in cinema seats.
"movie date 🤍," Biles captioned the simple yet intimate snapshot.
The movie outing adds to a series of shared experiences the couple has enjoyed in 2025. After Biles' busy 2024 competing at the Paris Olympics, the pair has traveled extensively, with trips to Switzerland and South Africa already this year.
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles navigate through controversies
In the 2024 Netflix documentary about her journey to the Paris Olympics, Biles highlighted her relationship with Owens.
During an interview with Netflix Queue, Biles addressed her decision to include her relationship in the documentary:
"Our relationship is a really big part of my life, and everyone's gotten to see me grow up, but they haven't gotten to see me and my husband interact. I thought it really important to highlight that, yes, I can be married and still be at the top of my game.
"Getting married and going back to the Olympics was a huge part of my life that I didn't want to gloss over," she said.
The couple's relationship has not been without public scrutiny. Jonathan Owens faced criticism in December 2023 after remarks on "The Pivot" podcast in which he referred to himself as "the catch" of their relationship:
"I always say that the men are the catch," he said at the time. "She did (pull me), though, because I was fighting it. … At the time, I was afraid to commit."
Despite this controversy, Jonathan Owens proved his dedication during the 2024 Paris Olympics. The Chicago Bears allowed him to miss preseason training to support Biles from the stands, where he was photographed wearing a T-shirt covered with her image.
