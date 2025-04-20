Simone Biles cheers for Aly Raisman as she enjoys Jordan Chiles and other gymnasts taking centre stage at the NCAA Gymnastics Championships finals

Olympic champion Simone Biles recently reacted to the commentary of her former teammate Aly Raisman, as Jordan Chiles and other gymnasts took center stage at the recently concluded NCAA Gymnastics Championships. Raisman was one of the main commentators for the ABC channel during the NCAA Championships 2025.

A few days ago, Chiles revealed the golden advice shared by the former Olympic champion ahead of the final round of the NCAA Championships. Chiles talked about the influence Raisman has had on her journey and how she taught her to be unique.

Biles uploaded an image of her reaction to Raisman's commentary at a restaurant. Posting it on her Instagram story, the 27-year-old gymnast wrote in the caption,

"Watching NCAA's at dinner, we are tuned in. Go @alyraisman hahaaha!"

Screenshot of Simone Biles' post about Aly Raisman [Image Source: Simone Biles' Instagram]

Raisman had previously penned a glowing tribute to Biles when she was included in the Time100 list of the most influential people of 2025. The gymnast was overwhelmed and responded to the post with multiple emotional emojis.

Simone Biles was previously awarded the Sportsperson of the Year after a poll conducted by the Sports Illustrated Magazine in December 2024. Raisman had also congratulated the gymnast on this illustrious achievement.

Simone Biles has yet to grasp her impact on the sport of gymnastics

Simone Biles talks about her impact on the sport of gymnastics [Image Source : Getty]

Simone Biles recently opened up that she is yet to comprehend her impact on the sport of gymnastics. After being named as the Sportsperson of the Year by the Sports Illustrated magazine, the 27-year-old gymnast remarked in an interview,

"I don’t think the reality has set in of what I’ve exactly done in the sport. I can see it, and I hear it from people, and I see a glimpse of it, but the full magnitude I don’t think I’ve realized just yet.

Biles further added,

"I don’t think I’ll realize ’til maybe I retire and look back in a couple years like, Damn, she was good. Because I can see that, but I do it every day. So for me, it’s normal.”

Simone Biles has yet to confirm her participation in the Los Angeles Olympics to be held in 2028. However, the 27-year-old gymnast will be returning to the mat in October 2025, when the FIG World Championships will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia.

