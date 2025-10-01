Simone Biles drops 1-word reaction as Zoe Miller shares LSU gymnastics media day glimpses ahead of comeback from injury

Simone Biles reacted to LSU gymnast Zoe Miller sharing glimpses from the program’s media day. The event featured many LSU gymnasts including Lexi Zeiss, Kaliya Lincoln, Leah Miller, Kylie Coen among others posing for portraits ahead of the 2025-2026 season.Last season, Zoe Miller had to miss the entire 2024–2025 season due to a torn labrum that was repaired on her left shoulder. Earlier this year, in May, she underwent surgery on her right shoulder, which she shared on Instagram.Ahead of the 2025-2026 season, Zoe Miller shared pictures of herself in LSU Tigers colors from the media day on her Instagram handle with a playful caption, writing:&quot;Had to spin the block🙂‍↔️&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe seven-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles reacted to the post by Miller, dropping a one-word comment to hype her former training partner, writing:&quot;Queeeeeen 💜💜&quot;