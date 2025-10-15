  • home icon
  Simone Biles expresses gratitude towards gymnastics for presenting her with new opportunities and experiences

Simone Biles expresses gratitude towards gymnastics for presenting her with new opportunities and experiences

By Nancy Singh
Published Oct 15, 2025 03:21 GMT
Simone Biles Attends A Motivational Talk In Buenos Aires - Source: Getty

Simone Biles penned a heartfelt note for gymnastics on social media, making her feelings known about the sport. The American is one of the most celebrated gymnasts in history, with 30 World Championships and 11 Olympic medals to her name.

Biles' last appearance on the gymnastics mat was at the Paris Olympics, where she won four medals, including three gold and one silver. After this stellar performance and becoming the most decorated gymnast of all time, she went into her off-season. She is currently enjoying her downtime and frequently shares glimpses of her vacation on social media.

Amid this, she visited Argentina to give a motivational speech and execute a clinic for young gymnasts. She delivered a speech at the 'The Power of Believing' conference at the Buenos Aires City Hall and then went on to attend the clinic at the Villa Soldati Olympic Park. Biles recently shared a few pictures from her time the event on her Instagram, penning a note for gymnastics in the caption that read:

"Thankful for the community gymnastics has given me and even more grateful for the places it’s taken me 🤍" wrote Simone Biles.
This event in Buenos Aires was held after it was designated as the 'World Capital of Sport for 2027.'

Simone Biles made an honest admission about her fast progress as a gymnast in her early days

Simone Biles recently sat for a conversation with Elite Agent, discussing various aspects of her life, including her initial days of pursuing gymnastics. The American began her journey at six years of age, and reflecting on her journey, she revealed that initially she wasn't in proper form and how she eventually grew passionate about the sport.

"Gymnastics picked me. I didn’t pick gymnastics. In the beginning, I wasn’t what you saw on the screen. I progressed quickly, but the form and the discipline wasn’t all the way there. If they saw me whenever I was younger, they were like, okay, she could be really, really great, or she could just be flipping around and not be able to harness all of that," said Simone Biles.
She added:

“You’re going from twenty hours to basically thirty two to thirty four hours a week because then you need to train twice a day. And so that’s when I decided that this is what I wanted to do. I wanted to take it serious."

Simone Biles recently hinted at her retirement, sharing an emotional recollection of Olympic memories.

Edited by Tushhita Barua
