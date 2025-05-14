Simone Biles flaunts her GOAT pendant while donning red swimwear during her beach retreat

Simone Biles recently found another occasion to flaunt her iconic GOAT pendant. The Olympic champion gymnast is enjoying a beach retreat with her husband Jonathan Owens.

After her visit to the Washington University in St. Louis, Biles uploaded a couple of pictures from her beach retreat on her Instagram profile. The 27-year-old gymnast also uploaded a photo of herself in a swimsuit, with the GOAT pendant jingling over her neck. The GOAT pendant signifies Biles' status as the GOAT of gymnastics [The Greatest of All Time].

Screengrabs of Simone Biles' latest Instagram stories

Biles had recently made a visit to the Washington University in St. Louis. She was one of the six celebrities who were awarded with an honorary doctorate by the university.

The Olympic champion shared glimpses of the ceremony on her Instagram profile. She captioned the post as,

"It’s Dr Biles to you. 🫶🏾But in all seriousness, thank you, @washu, for allowing me to do the commencement speech! Congrats to all the graduates 🎓.Truly inspiring! Good luck with all your future endeavours!!"

Simone Biles will be seen next in action at the FIG World Championships, which are scheduled to be held in October 2025 at Jakarta, Indonesia. Biles had previously attended the Met Gala with Owens, as well as the Time100 Gala, where she was awarded the Time100 Impact Award for being one of the most influential people of 2025.

Simone Biles reveals the highlights of married life

Simone Biles with husband Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles recounted the struggles of her married life with NFL player Jonathan Owens, including the long distance relationship forced due to their busy schedules. In an interview with Access Hollywood after the Time100 event, when asked what had been the highlight of their marriage, Biles calmly responded,

“Being together. Because (in) our first year of marriage we were barely together. We were kind of doing long distance so now it's just really spending that time together with one another.”

Biles recalled the highlights of their wedding, as she further added,

"I think it was seeing all of our family and friends in one place supporting us. That was just absolutely incredible. And you can never have too much tequila."

Simone Biles had met Jonathan Owens through a dating app in August 2020. The two sportspersons followed each other for a while, before they started dating. In February 2022, Biles announced her engagement with Owens, and on April 22, 2023, the couple finally tied the knot.

