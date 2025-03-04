Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi's daughter reacts as Georgia Gymdogs continue unbeaten home game streak

Simone Biles' former coach Cecile Landi's daughter and OIympian, Juliette Landi, has reacted to the Georgia Gymdogs' unbeaten home game streak. The Gymdogs beat the University of Kentucky by a close margin of 197.200-197.150.

For the unversed, Cecile Landi had accepted the job as the head coach of the University of Georgia's gymnastics team, ending her seven-year association with Simone Biles and the World Champions Center. However, she took up the offer after the Paris Olympics, her last assignment with Simone Biles as her coach.

Landi's daughter Juliette posted the score of the Gymdogs on her Instagram story and captioned it:

"Undefeated at home!! @cecilelandi"

Landi shared her daughter's post on her Instagram profile with affectionate emojis.

Screengrab of Juliette Landi's Instagram story and Cecile Landi's response [Image Source: Instagram]

Previously, Landi had reacted to the victory by posting the following emojis on her Instagram story.

“ ❤️🖤☝️”

Cecile Landi is a French gymnast who later found success as a gymnastics coach in the USA. She is best known for coaching Simone Biles from 2017 to 2024 when she worked at the World Champions' Center, owned by Biles' adoptive family. Under her tutelage, Biles bounced back from the setback at the Tokyo Olympics to win three gold medals and a silver medal at the Paris Olympics.

Cecile Landi shares her thoughts on the NIL programs

Cecile Landi talks about the importance of NIL programs [Image Source: Getty]

Cecile Landi opened up about her approach towards the NIL programs. According to the head coach of Georgia Gymdogs, budding athletes feel additional pressure when they sign up for a NIL deal.

In her interview for 'Flipping out with Bridget Sloan', Landi said [22:29 onwards]:

"Like social media, it's a blessing and a curse, great things can happen for the athletes but when it's an added amount of pressure, I feel it's unnecessary but that's part of it. It's just if you can get your school paid with your scholarship and get some money on your side to start your life better then it's great."

However, that wasn't all. Landi added:

"But you still need to enjoy college life, you're still young and you have many years of worrying about making money, so just try to enjoy that."

Georgia Gymdogs is ranked 10th overall, one of their best performances since the 2020 season. The Gymdogs will now face the LSU Tigers on Friday, March 7.

