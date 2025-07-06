Simone Biles' former coach sent heartfelt condolences to grieving families of central Texas flood victims

Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, sent out heartfelt support to families who lost their close ones in the central Texas flood. As per Kerr County Sheriff, Larry L. Leitha, 43 deaths and 19 missing have been reported so far.
Simone Biles and Cecile Landi have worked since 2017, a year after Aimee Boorman left the former's team. The coach-mentee duo weaved great success stories on the mat, as the most decorated gymnast extended her World title tally to 30 and Olympic gold count to 11 at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Cecile Landi, who co-coached the US team in Paris alongside her husband, Laurent Landi, announced her relocation to Georgia after being selected as the co-head coach of the women's gymnastics team.
As she continues her collegiate coaching journey, she sent out condolences to the families who lost their close ones in the central Texas flood. She also hoped for the missing people to return home safely.
"My heartfelt thoughts are with those who are missing and the families of those who have tragically lost their lives. This is a heartbreaking situation."
According to the Kerr County Sheriff, 43 deaths and 19 missing persons have been reported. Several of them from Camp Mystic, a Christian camp for girls along the river, are unaccounted for.
Simone Biles' former coach, Cecile Landi, showered praises on the gymnast when she earned recognition from Time
Biles has been at the helm of success since a very early age. She won her first set of gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics and added more to her repertoire in Paris. Despite dealing with mental health issues and staying away from the mat for two years, she re-earned her top spot at the global level.
Besides earning the Sportsperson of the Year honor by Sports Illustrated and the Sportswoman of the Year by Laureus Sports, Simone Biles etched her name in Time's 100 most influential personalities list alongside tennis legend Serena Williams.
Cecile Landi, always supporting her former mentee, shared the achievement in her Instagram story and captioned:
"Well deserved!! A true leader who has changed women's sports forever."
Biles has been spending her gymnastics downtime by cheering on her husband, Jonathan Owens, in the NFL, attending star-studded events, campaigning for brands, and giving back to her community through various roles.
The 28-year-old also took her honeymoon vacation to South Africa three years after tying the knot.