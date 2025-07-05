Simone Biles gets a surprise musical shoutout from Serena Williams

Tennis legend Serena Williams recently gave a surprise musical shoutout for her close ally, Simone Biles. This comes amid their funny banter with each other during their respective vacations.

This started after the former World No.1 called Biles out with several of her vacation pictures from Corsica. The gymnast returned the favor by sharing pictures of the beautiful beaches during the San Padro tour with her husband and NFL player, Jonathan Owens.

Williams has added another chapter to this banter as she shared a video of her singing and cheekily tagged the gymnast in her Instagram story on Saturday, July 5. Notably, Williams and her husband Alexis Ohanian also spent some of their vacation time in London after Corsica.

Screenshot of Williams' Instagram story featuring her London vacation (Image via: @serenawilliams)

Biles and Williams are two giants of gymnastics and tennis, respectively. While Williams has left an untouchable legacy in tennis with success in almost all the metrics of the sport, including Grand Slams, Olympics, etc, Biles has established herself as one of the most iconic gymnasts of all time. Outside sports, too, Biles and Williams are occasionally seen praising each other.

Simone Biles expresses her feelings on being referred to as the GOAT

Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles shed light on her feelings after being referred to as the GOAT of gymnastics. This came during her speech to the graduates of Washington University in St. Louis back in May this year.

The three-time Olympian shared that she frequently gets chills on being referred to as the greatest of all time, especially after reflecting on the success of her gymnastics career. Biles further mentioned that claiming such a title was never her aspiration, and all she wanted was to be the best version of herself. During her speech, Biles said (via Olympics.com):

"People often refer to me as the GOAT. Not the animal, but the greatest of all time. I’m not going to lie, every once in a while, it does give me chills thinking about what I have accomplished in gymnastics. But I’m going to let you in on a little secret — being the GOAT was never the goal. All I ever wanted to be was the greatest Simone that I could be."

Following it up in her speech, Simone Biles also addressed the students and advised them to try to be the best of their capabilities and not just run towards being the GOAT of their respective professions.

