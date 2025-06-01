Simone Biles gushes over husband Jonathan Owens with a cheeky message in his latest training video

Simone Biles gushed over her husband, Jonathan Owens, featuring in the first video e-book of Jalil Jackson's defensive back training program, Pick6Sixx. Owens played as a safety with the Chicago Bears in the 2024 NFL season and will soon begin playing in his second season with the Bears.

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens got married in 2023, but hardly had time together due to career commitments. The latter cheered on his wife as she amassed four medals at the Paris Olympics, and Biles supported the NFL safety in the 2024 regular season. After their respective seasons, the couple vacationed in South Africa for their honeymoon and attended several events like the Met Gala and the Kentucky Derby.

In a recent update, Owens was seen in action in the promo of the first video e-book of Pick6Sixx, a defensive back training program by Jalil Jackson. Simone Biles shared the post in her story, gushing over her husband, cheekily captioning:

"someone leave my number for the first guy"

Biles gushes over her husband in Pick6Sixx's video; Instagram - @simonebiles

Biles and Owens celebrated their second wedding anniversary on May this year. The seven-time Olympic gold medalist shared a picture of the couple cozied up in their home's comfort on her Instagram stpory, captioning:

"2 year anniversary. I love you so fn much"

Biles won the Sportswoman of the Year honor by Laureus Sports in 2025. She was also named Sportsperson of the Year by Sports Illustrated in end of her successful Olympic year.

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens expressed pride in her as she addressed the Washington University's graduating class of 2025

Biles and Owens at the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - (Source: Getty)

Simone Biles attended the Wahsington University as the commencement speaker, addressing the graduating class of 2025. She also received a degree of Doctor of Humane Letters, honoring her profound contributions, especially in mental health, athletics and foster care system.

After her stint at WashU on May 12, 2025, the official Instagram post of the University posted a picture of the eleven-time Olympic medalist in a graduation gown, smiling on the podium.

Jonathan Owens, amazed by his wife's greatness, claimed that she is the best commencement speaker ever.

"Best commencement speaker ever"

Simone Biles was recently in Hong Kong, adressing at the UBS' 28th Asian Investment Conference. She explored the Chinese capital, tried ramen, and sported a SKIMS x Team U.S.A. collection swimwear, the one she wore at the Paris Olympics.

