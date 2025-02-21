Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens drops a two-word reaction as the gymnast rocks leopard-print outfit during South African honeymoon

Nearly a year after their wedding, Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are on their honeymoon in South Africa. The American gymnast and NFL player got engaged in February 2022. The couple first exchanged their vows in April 2023 at an intimate courthouse in Houston.

A month later, the duo threw a grand wedding ceremony and once again tied the knot in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. Within a week of their wedding, Owens, who had earlier signed a deal with his former team, the Green Bay Packers, moved to Wisconsin.

Following Biles' remarkable Paris Olympics campaign and Owens' conclusion of the NFL season, they seized the opportunity to go on their long-awaited honeymoon. The couple is seen delighting in an adventure-filled break in Bora Bora Wildlife Resort.

Biles has been constantly updating her Instagram followers about her trip, as she recently posted a picture of herself in a leopard-print outfit, relishing the earthy atmosphere while flaunting her belly piercing. She paired the look with minimal jewelry, including bracelets, neckpieces, and rings. She completed the look with curly hair and black sunglasses.

Sharing the picture, Biles wrote:

"Copycat 🐆"

Gushing over his wife, Owens expressed his admiration in the comments section and wrote:

"My queen," adding a fire and heart emoji.

Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram post.

Simone Biles receives Athlete of the Year in the Houston Sports Awards following the Paris Olympics success

Simone Biles of Team United States at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles was recently honored with Athlete of the Year in the Houston Sports Award, citing her incredible performance at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, where she clinched three gold and one silver medal.

She clinched her second gold medal in the all-around event at the French capital after surpassing Rebeca Andrade and 2020 Olympic gold medalist Suni Lee. Further, along with Lee, Jordan Chiles, Jade Carey, and Hezly Rivera, Biles secured a gold medal in the team event, defeating the fierce competitors, Italian and Brazilian squads.

She performed a flawless Yurchenko double pike (Biles II) and a Cheng on the vault to grab a gold medal ahead of Andrade and fellow teammate Jade Carey. Biles followed Andrade in the floor event, bagging a silver medal. Following her remarkable victorious streak, Biles' Olympic medals count increased to 11, including seven gold and two silver and bronze medals, making her the most decorated American gymnast ever.

