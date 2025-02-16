Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens reacts to spending 'most amazing' Valentine's Day with the gymnast

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens are celebrating their honeymoon two years after their wedding in 2023 on this year's Valentine's Day. Owens expressed his thoughts about the special day and couldn't stop gushing over the amazing time they had.

Biles shared a series of pictures from their Valentine's Day celebrations on Saturday and was wearing a matching light pink dress for the occasion. She had received white flowers as a gift from Owens, which are her favorites.

Owens commented under the post to express how "amazing" a time he had, writing:

"Had the most amazing day with you 🫶🏽❤️."

Earlier on Saturday morning, Biles announced that they were flying somewhere for their delayed honeymoon trip. While the couple haven't revealed the destination yet, it's surely going to be an extravagant one.

They tied the knot in April 2023 after three years of dating but only started living together in November due to their career commitments. They lived in Chicago for several months before Owens' NFL season ended, and they moved into their Texas mansion.

The couple have enjoyed several short vacations since, first in Switzerland and then Miami, before flying off for their first honeymoon.

Simone Biles attending Bears games turned into a "superstition" for Jonathan Owens

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens during the Chicago Bears v Green Bay Packers - Source: Getty

Simone Biles was a regular at the Chicago Bears' game since November and had made a habit of sharing a kiss with her husband, Jonathan Owens, on the sidelines before kickoff.

Speaking in an interview with Olympics.com, Biles said it meant the world for her to support Owens.

"Oh, my gosh. It means the world to me. And I know it means so much to him for me to be able to go and support his games. For him, it means a lot for me to go on the sideline before because he says that's his pre-game routine. So he's always looking for me on the sideline to give him, like, good luck vibes and wishes. That's just his superstition," Simone Biles said.

However, the Bears finished dead last in the NFC North, winning just five of the 12 games in the regular season. Owens went on to post two passes defended, 2 fumbles recovered, one interception, and 49 tackles.

Meanwhile, Biles was at her relentless best at the 2024 Paris Olympics and finished what's likely to be her last Olympics with four medals. She won gold in the team, all-around, and vault exercise competitions and silver in the floor exercise.

