Simone Biles and her husband Jonathan Owens turn heads in chic outfits at St. Brown Gala

Simone Biles recently turned up the glamour at the St. Brown Gala along with her husband Jonathan Owens. The St. Brown Gala is a charity event organized by the NFL's Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and his family.

Ad

Nearly two years after their wedding and the conclusion of the NFL season, the couple has been embracing quality time by visiting different cities and attending high-profile events together. The gymnast and NFL athlete recently attended the St. Brown Gala, where Biles was in a peach off-shoulder gown that featured a unique neckline and slit. She paired the look with golden hoops, a diamond bracelet, and a ring.

Owens opted for a dapper look by wearing a black suit with a blue shirt. He paired the look with diamond studs and a ring. After the couple posed for a few cozy pictures, Biles shared them on social media and added a brown heart in the caption.

Ad

Trending

Ad

Biles and Owens embarked on their honeymoon as the NFL player joined the Green Bay Packers and the gymnast was focused on her training for the Olympics last year. They were seen delighting in the tropical cities of Africa.

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens pens a heartfelt message as the gymnast celebrates her 28th birthday

Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens at the Cincinnati Reds and the Chicago White Sox clash in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Getty Images)

Simone Biles' husband Jonathan Owens recently penned a heartwarming message for the gymnast as she celebrated her 28th birthday on March 18, 1997. Biles was born in Columbus and later moved to Texas after being adopted by her grandparents Ronald and Nellie.

Ad

Sharing a few pictures from their honeymoon, Owens wrote:

"Happy birthday to my wife, my queen, my best friend, my everything 🖤 Being married to you is everything I could’ve ever asked for, a beautiful, funny, intelligent and confident person that motivates me to be the best version of myself everyday.

I’m so blessed to have met someone as amazing as you baby, I cherish every moment that we spend together 🫶🏽 I promise to always make this day feel special, I love you so much 🤞🏽"

Ad

After having started dating in March 2020, the couple got engaged in February 2022. Biles and Owens exchanged vows on April 22, 2023, in a courthouse marriage in Texas, which was followed by a wedding in Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback