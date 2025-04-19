Simone Biles makes feelings known for husband Jonathan Owens as they continue long-distance relationship after short meeting

Simone Biles penned a heartfelt message for her husband, Jonathan Owens, before leaving for the airport. The couple is finding time for each other's professional commitments.

Biles and Owens, who got married in April 2023, are managing their long distance relationship while pursuing their careers. The couple enjoyed a trip to South Africa in February after two years of marriage, although fans anticipated a honeymoon in Bora Bora (a long-time dream of Biles).

Simone Biles recently shared an Instagram story with her husband before leaving for the airport. The couple spent some time together before they parted ways. Biles wrote alongside the selfie with Owens,

"Glad I got to see you for a short bit before jetting off to the airport, So incredibly grateful to you. Ilysfm."

Simone Biles shared a story with Jonathan Owens before heading to airport (image via Instagram/@simonbiles)

Simone Biles was recently recognized as one of Time magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2025. She has also been recognized for her financial success, ranking ninth on Forbes’ list of the highest-paid female athletes

Simone Biles opens up about Jonathan Owens’ unwavering support

Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles always support eachother - Source: Getty

Jonathan Owens and Biles have been each other's biggest supporters. Biles once showed up in a jacket with "OWENS" written on it in bold orange letters along with his jersey number to show her support.

Meanwhile, Owens was Biles greatest supporter when she withdrew from the Tokyo Olympics. He was also granted time off from the Chicago Bears’ training to support Biles at the Paris Olympics last year. He attended multiple events and cheered for her by wearing customised "BILES" t-shirts to her competitions. Biles, after finishing her Gold Over America Tour, was seen at the Chicago Bears' games to support Owens.

Here's what Owens had to say about him supporting Biles in Paris:

“That was just a big thing for me. I wanted to show that support just because of how supportive she was for me last season when I was in Green Bay. She was traveling almost every weekend to come see me, even though she was training Monday through Saturday."

He further added:

"She would leave practice on Saturday, go straight to the airport, get a connecting flight to Green Bay, go to the game on Sunday, and leave Monday morning to go back to practice. I just wanted to show that reciprocation of that love and support."

Biles recently penned a heartfelt note after Dulcy Caylor, 17, was selected to represent Team USA.

