Simone Biles recently shared a glimpse of visiting the US Open, where she met Coco Gauff and cheered for Tommy Paul during his second-round match at the Arthur Ashe Stadium. The tournament commenced on August 24 and concluded on September 7, 2025.Following her Paris Olympics campaign, Biles has been in her off-season and is currently enjoying her time away from the mat. From going on trips with her friends and her family to supporting Jonathan Owens in his NFL journey, she has been sharing updates of all her downtime shenanigans on her social media. Most recently, she shared updates of her visit to the US Open at the Arthur Ashe Stadium on August 29, 2025.Taking to her Instagram handle, she shared a carousel of pictures from her time at the tournament. The first slide showcased her sitting in the stands and cheering for Tommy Paul and then shared a picture of her and Coco Gauff clicking a selfie together. Along with this, she also shared a picture with Paul's girlfriend, Paige Lorenze, and uploaded a video of herself posing for the media. Making her feelings known about her visit, she penned a cheeky caption in this post that read:&quot;Causing a racquet 🎾&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostBiles was last seen in action during the Paris Olympics, where she won a total of four medals, including three gold and one silver.Simone Biles made an honest revelation about the future of her gymnastics journeySimone Biles is the most decorated gymnast of all time, as she has proved her prowess with multiple dominant performances throughout her career. With 11 Olympic medals and 30 World Championship medals, she has come a long way and has now been talking about the possibility of ending her career.After the 2024 Summer Games, she hasn't participated in any competitive events and is spending time with her close ones. She sat for a conversation with Olympics.com, where she shared her feelings about possibly wrapping up her career in gymnastics.“I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on. I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done. I’m grateful – if this was the end – that I got to choose my ending,&quot; said Simone Biles. Simone Biles' first international competition of her career was at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp, where she clinched a gold medal in the all-around event. Along with being the most decorated gymnast, the 28-year-old has won 23 gold medals at the World Championships, holding the record for claiming the most gold medals in the World Championships' history.