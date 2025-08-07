"I want it to be my choice" - Simone Biles makes honest revelation about end of her gymnastics journey

American gymnast Simone Biles made her thoughts known on the possibility of ending her career, with her last competition coming at the 2024 Paris Olympics. Biles has taken a break from the sport since then, to spend time with her family and friends. She attended the U.S Classic last month even though she wasn't competing in any events, supporting teammates from the sidelines. At the Paris Games, Biles added four more Olympic medals to her impressive tally.

Simone Biles is regarded as one of the greatest gymnasts of all-time. Biles made her breakthrough on the international stage at the 2013 World Championships in Antwerp, where she won the gold medal in the all-around at the age of 16. She would go on to become the most decorated gymnast in history, winning 41 World Championship and Olympic medals. Biles holds multiple records to her name, including the most U.S National all-around titles ever.

In an interview with Olympics' official website, Biles discussed how she felt happy about the possibility of ending her career at this point:

“I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on. I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done. I’m grateful – if this was the end – that I got to choose my ending.”

Simone Biles has also talked about competing at the 2028 LA Olympics, saying that she would only make her return if something genuinely excited her.

Simone Biles on competing at the Olympics in 2028: "I would need to be excited by it"

Simone Biles recently made her feelings known on competing at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028. According to BBC (via French newspaper Lequipe), Biles said:

"I have accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, I would really need to be excited by it. You're going to tell me that the perspective of the Games in Los Angeles is fascinating. And I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided."

Simone Biles recently attended the 2025 ESPY Awards, where she won the Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance awards thanks to her performances in Paris.

