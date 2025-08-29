  • home icon
  • Tennis
  • US Open Tennis 2025
  • WATCH: Coco Gauff delightedly meets Simone Biles after making emotional admission about how the gymnast 'helped' her win US Open 2R clash

WATCH: Coco Gauff delightedly meets Simone Biles after making emotional admission about how the gymnast 'helped' her win US Open 2R clash

By Krutik Jain
Published Aug 29, 2025 05:18 GMT
Coco Gauff delightedly meets Simone Biles after making emotional admission about how the gymnast
Coco Gauff delightedly meets Simone Biles after making emotional admission about how the gymnast 'helped' her win US Open 2R clash. Credit: GETTY

Decorated US gymnast Simone Miles was in attendance at Arthur Ashe Stadium on Thursday to watch fellow American Coco Gauff defeat Donna Vekic, 7-6, 6-2, in the second round of the 2025 US Open.

Ad

After winning the match, Gauff spoke highly of Biles, saying she draws inspiration from the 11-time Olympic medalist. She acknowledged how it must be for the gymnast to perform on the six-inch beam, while saying that her job is to just hit the ball on the tennis court.

"Honestly, I saw her and, honestly, I don’t know if she’s up there, but she helped me pull it out," Gauff said. "I was just thinking, like, if she can go on a six-inch beam and do that with all the pressures of the world, then I can hit the ball in this -- what is it -- 75 feet? I don’t know how big this court is.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"So yeah, I saw her late in the second, getting interviewed by ESPN, and it brought me a little bit of calm just knowing her story, with all the things she went through mentally. She’s an inspiration, surely. And you know, her presence definitely helped me today. You’re awesome."

Moments after her heartfelt praise for the gymnast on the court, Gauff met Biles in a hallway at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where both shared their mutual admiration for each other.

Ad

Here's the video:

Ad

Biles is widely regarded as the greatest gymnast of all time. She has won seven Olympic golds and has won 23 World Championships.

What’s next for Coco Gauff?

After her victory against Donna Vekić, she almost broke down in tears as her serving made her struggle in the first round, but she regathered herself to put on a fine display in the second set. She committed eight double faults, which is two less compared to her first round match.

Ad
“It feels human, I think,” she said. “Being an athlete, people kind of disregard that side of us. People say, ‘You’re No. 3 in the world, you should be better.’ But at the end of the day, if I didn’t pick up a racket tomorrow, I’ve had a career so many would dream of. Basically, what you saw out there was what it was, and I was able to reset through it. It was a challenging moment for me on the court.”

Coco Gauff has advanced to the third round and is set to face Magdalena Fręch next. She holds the advantage in their head-to-head record, having defeated Fręch in both of their previous encounters without dropping a set.

About the author
Krutik Jain

Krutik Jain

Twitter icon

Krutik Jain is a journalist who has been reporting on baseball at Sportskeeda since 2022. It was in 2018 when the baseball bug bit Krutik, and already a cricket fan, he credits baseball's rules and Clayton Kershaw's pitching to have hooked him to the game.

A Kershaw and Mookie Betts fan, Krutik rates his favorite team LA Dodgers triumphing over Tampa Bay Rays in the 2020 World Series as his best baseball moment so far. His answer to the perennial "one player from the past you could meet" question is Jackie Robinson. Despite never having seen him play, Robinson's impact, legacy and trail-blazing journey have left an indelible impact on Krutik.

A rigorous fact-checker, Krutik likes reporting on the technical aspects of the game as well as off-field elements. When not watching baseball, Krutik is busy playing cricket, staying up to date with the happenings around the world and hiking.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Pratham K Sharma
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications