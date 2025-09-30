Simone Biles pens cheesy caption while sharing best highlights of her visit to an NFL match with sister Adria

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently shared a couple of highlights from her visit to husband Jonathan Owens' NFL game with her sister, Adria Biles. The gymnast had gone to cheer for her husband's team, the Chicago Bears, who managed to edge out the Las Vegas Raiders with a slender win of 25-24.Biles posted the snaps from her visit on her Instagram profile. The 28-year-old gymnast was also accompanied by other personalities, including Miles Chamley-Watson and former volleyball player Torrie Brown, among others.Biles added a cheesy caption to her Instagram post as she wrote,&quot;Winning in sin city 🎰&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone Biles had previously shared a powerful message against racism on her Instagram profile. When she uploaded glimpses of her NFL visit, Biles added the photo of her outfit, similar to the one worn by Torrie Brown, which was embossed with the following message,&quot;Racism is Not an Opinion&quot;After two back-to-back defeats in the beginning, the Chicago Bears bounced back with consecutive victories against the Dallas Cowboys and the Las Vegas Raiders, respectively. The NFL team will now rest for a while before competing against the Washington Commanders on the night of October 13 [October 14 morning as per IST].When Adria Biles talked about Simone Biles and her retirement plansAdria Biles opens up about Simone Biles' future plans [Image Source : Getty]Adria Biles previously talked about Simone Biles' future plans, including her retirement. Simone Biles has neither denied nor confirmed her participation in the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics scheduled for July 2028.In an interview with Chris Osmond held in August 2024, Adria Biles remarked,&quot;It almost felt like not real, because it was like the end of an era. Yeah you're trying to enjoy the moment, but like every beam routine she did, I was like, &quot;is this about to be the last one&quot;? It was kind of hard for me to come to terms with, because I love watching my sister compete.&quot; [0:49 onwards]When asked if the Olympic champion gymnast would retire after the Paris Olympics, Adria Biles replied,&quot;I hope so, because I know how much she loves her husband and loves watching him play and I hope she can just enjoy that, and like take a break that she deserves. She loves to travel, so I hope that she can do that. And if she's not done ,then I guess I'll be back in the stands, but if she is, then I mean job well done yeah.&quot;Simone Biles' sister, Adria Biles, competed as a junior-level gymnast before retiring in 2016 to pursue her higher studies and eventually work in dental hygiene.