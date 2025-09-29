Simone Biles sends a powerful message about racism while cheering for her husband Jonathan Owens in NFL game

Olympic champion Simone Biles had a crucial message to share as she once again turned out in support of her husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens. Owens was representing his team, the Chicago Bears, in a recent game against the Las Vegas Raiders, which the Bears won by 25-24.

Biles uploaded glimpses of her visit to Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada, which served as the venue for the NFL game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Chicago Bears. The Olympic champion gymnast also shared a snap of her outfit, which was embossed with a powerful message against racism on the back.

The message carved on Biles' outfit was,

"Racism is Not an Opinion"

Screengrab of Simone Biles' latest Instagram stories [Image Source : Simone BIles' Instagram]

Simone Biles had previously adorned a denim blue outfit with customized boots bearing Jonathan Owens' name in the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Dallas Cowboys. The gymnast uploaded glimpses of the same on her Instagram account, with the following caption,

“can I get a ‘bear down’ 👀🐻🧡”.

Owens couldn't help but send an adorable reply in the comments section, where he wrote,

"My good luck charm 🧡🔥🤞🏽.”

Jonathan Owens' team, the Chicago Bears, will now compete against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Maryland, on October 13.

When Jonathan Owens revealed how Simone Biles is the 'extra motivating factor' for him

Jonathan Owens talks about the motivation he receives from Simone Biles [Image Source: Getty]

Jonathan Owens once opened up about the motivation he receives from Simone Biles. In a conversation with E! News during their appearance at the Met Gala exhibition 2025, the NFL player remarked,

"My thing is just being able to support one another and you just realize how much you are in love with each other. And for me, whenever I know my wife’s in the stands, I just play a little bit better, you know? She’s just the extra motivating factor for me."

Simone Biles had previously shared an affectionate moment with Owens on her Instagram story, hours before the NFL season opener against the Minnesota Vikings. The Olympic champion gymnast said in the voiceover for the Instagram story,

"This guy makes me feel like the prettiest girl in the world, He makes me feel extremely loved and adored and like I'm the only girl in the world."

Simone Biles had met Jonathan Owens on an exclusive dating app, Raya, in 2020. They began dating each other before ultimately tying the knot in April 2023, nearly a year after announcing their engagement in February 2022.

