Simone Biles' prestigious TIME magazine honor draws 4-word reaction from Jordan Chiles mother

Jordan Chiles’ mother Gina has reacted to Simone Biles’ receiving a prestigious honor from the TIME Magazine. Biles has been announced as one of TIME’s 100 Most Influential People of 2025.
She earned recognition alongside renowned figures such as Serena Williams, Mark Zuckerberg and Ed Sheeran, among others. What made the honor even more special was that retired gymnast and former teammate Aly Raisman penned a heartfelt tribute to Biles. Notably, each honoree on the list was recognized with a note written by someone close to them or who admired them deeply.
After the 28-year-old was honored by TIME magazine, USA Gymnastics, the national governing body for the sport in the USA, congratulated Biles on the remarkable feat. Gina Chiles, Jordan’s mother, shared the post on her Instagram story, captioning it:
“Congratulations!! @simonebiles MUCH DESERVED!"
While writing the tribute, three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman mentioned Simone Biles' impact on both gymnastics and the world beyond sports. She recalled how during their competitive years, she and her teammates would jokingly say that others were competing for second place due to Simone's dominance.
Raisman also shared with the readers how Biles' ability to embrace her vulnerability made her both ‘deeply human and undeniably superhuman’.
Jordan Chiles reflects on her bond with Simone Biles & what it was like to have her write her memoir’s foreword
During her appearance on the Jennifer Hudson show on the occasion of her book launch, Chiles reflected on her bonding with Simone Biles and expressed her deep admiration for the three-time Olympian, stating:
“Our friendship has gone through crazy things. I mean she's a three-time Olympian, she's the most decorated athlete in gymnastics, and knowing that you can have a best friend like that, I think is very inspirational.”
“She's taught me a lot just within our sport but also in my own life in general. She's an amazing wife, she’s, you know, has dogs and does all these good things for not just her community but for her family. So I get to say that Biles and Chiles will ever be an iconic duo and I get to cherish that and understand that,” the 24-year-old added.
Chiles further shared that she was initially nervous about asking the seven-time Olympic champion to write the foreword to her memoir as she deeply respected her as a friend and wanted to ensure she felt comfortable and not pressured. Notably, Chiles’ book, I'm That Girl: Living the Power of My Dreams, got released on March 4 this year.