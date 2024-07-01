USA Gymnastics Team for Paris Olympics 2024's NCAA representation: Which college has produced most of the 8 athletes in the team?

The official list of the USA Gymnastics Teams for the Paris Olympics 2024 has been announced, and the ist is once again dominated by athletes from different colleges. Several of them have been participating in the NCAA Championships as recently as 2024, when LSU won the women's national championships.

From the men's and women's national teams that were announced by USA Gymnastics following the Olympic Trials, eight out of the ten athletes have participated in NCAA competitions in the past. Of the two remaining, one is Simone Biles who hasn't attended an offline college and the other is 16-year-old Hezly Rivera, who has yet to join a college.

Of the eight athletes, three are from Michigan State University, and all three are part of the USA's men's gymnastics team for the upcoming Paris Olympics. While Michigan State University takes the lead with three gymnasts, all the other athletes hail from a different institution.

Michigan University- Paul Juda, Fred Richard, Brody Malone

Stanford University- Asher Hong

Penn State- Stephan Nedoroscik

Auburn University- Suni Lee

University of California- Jordan Chiles

Oregon State University - Jade Carey

Jade Carey was the standout performer at the 2024 NCAA Women's Gymnastics Championships after winning the all-around silver medal. Fred Richard, who is part of the men's team, led the way for the Michigan Wolverines in lifting their fourth consecutive Big Ten Gymnastics title.

The four alternatives for the USA Gymnastics Team for the Paris Olympics 2024 are Leanne Wong (Florida Gators), Joscelyn Roberson (Arkansas), Khoi Young (Stanford Cardinals), and Shane Wiskus (Minnesota). So, including the traveling reserves, the USA Gymnastics Team for the Paris Olympics 2024 comprises 12 athletes who have competed in the NCAA competitions.

How many medals can the USA Gymnastics Team win at Paris Olympics 2024?

2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials – Gymnastics - Day 4

The USA Gymnastics Team for the Paris Olympics 2024 is led by seven-time Olympic medalist Simone Biles. Going by her potential, the 27-year-old has the capability to win four to five gold medals all by herself. Her dominance could also boost the women's team's gold medal chances, making her a potential leader in a record-breaking haul.

While the USA women's gymnastics team for the Paris Olympics 2024 is the favorite for the team gold, Biles will be the gymnast to beat in the all-around competition. Biles will also be a favorite for medals in the following events: uneven bars, floor, and balance beam. Jade Carey, the defending champion in floor exercise, will once again be a top contender for gold, while Jordan Chiles and Hezly Rivera will look to make contributions in the team competitions.

The USA Men's Gymnastics Team for the Paris Olympics 2024 will look to end a 16-year medal drought, with Brody Malone leading the charge. Malone is a medal contender in the horizontal bars competition, while Fred Richard and Paul Juda will look to win medals in the all-around competition.

The highly skilled women's gymnastics team is predicted to win over three gold medals and a total of six medals, while the men's team is expected to bring home some silverware from Paris.

