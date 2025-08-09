  • home icon
Simone Biles rallies behind in support off training partner at the US Gymnastics Championships 2025

By Janhavi Shinde
Published Aug 09, 2025 04:32 GMT
Artistic Gymnastics World Championships. Antwerp 2023. - Source: Getty
Joscelyn Roberson and Simone Biles during the World Championships 2023 in Antwerp, Belgium. (Photo via Getty Images)

Simone Biles was recently seen extending her support to Joscelyn Roberson, who is currently competing at the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships. The event is scheduled at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana, from August 7 to 10, 2025. Day 2 of the National Championships featured the events of the junior and senior women's categories, where Roberson competed.

Roberson competed in the all-around event and settled in second place (55.400 points) following Hezly Rivera. She posted 13.800, 13.650, 13.800, and 14.150 points on vault, uneven bars, balance beam, and floor, respectively.

Biles and Roberson are training partners at World Champions Center in Texas, where they train under former Olympian turned coach Cecile Landi. Roberson also accompanied (as an alternate) the team, which included Biles, at the Paris Olympics.

Sharing a video of Roberson's uneven bars events at the 2025 US Gymnastics Championships, Biles cheered for her and their training center. In the video shared, Roberson was seen executing a flawless routine, followed by a clean dismount.

"goooo @josc_roberson & GO WCC, " Biles wrote while adding a series of white hearts.
Screenshot of Simone Biles&#039; Instagram story.
Screenshot of Simone Biles' Instagram story.

Biles has been away from the competitive mat since her appearance at the 2024 Paris Games.

"It means the world" - Joscelyn Roberson opens up on Simone Biles' special gesture towards her at the 2025 US Classic

Simone Biles during the 2025 TIME100 Gala in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)
Simone Biles during the 2025 TIME100 Gala in New York City. (Photo by Getty Images)

Before competing at the US Gymnastics Championships, Joscelyn Roberson also participated in the US Classic, where Simone Biles showed a special act. Navigating her busy schedule of attending high-profile events and media appearances, she took some time off and graced the event with her presence to cheer for Roberson and Dulcy Caylor. Following the competition, Roberson made her feelings known about Biles' effort.

"It means the world. I mean, she's the busiest human ever. Like she was at the ESPYs three days, two days ago, and, um, she called me and said, like, 'okay I have this and this, but if you really want me there, I'll be there' (US Classic), and I was like, 'I kind of really want you there,' and she's like, 'Okay, so it's done,' and so she came, and she has to leave, like, tomorrow, and she's just the best person and the biggest role model and support person that I could have." [1:05 onwards]
Simone Biles and Joscelyn Roberson competed at the 2023 World Championships in Antwerp and clinched a gold medal in the team event.

