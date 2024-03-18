Simone Biles reacts to an emotional Green Bay Packers fan’s heartfelt goodbye post

Legendary gymnast Simone Biles recently reacted to an emotional goodbye post from a Green Bay Packers fan. Biles was given a tribute by a social media user as she would now not frequently visit Green Bay. The fan posted his feelings a few days after Biles’s husband Jonathan Owens announced his new contract with the Chicago Bears.

On March 12, Owens made headlines by announcing that he had signed a two-year contract with the Bears. His decision came after officially concluding a year’s journey as a Green Bay Packers safety.

Owens joined the Packers right after his marriage with Biles in May 2023. Due to his professional commitments, the NFL player had to shit to Green Bay, Wisconsin. As a result, the four-time Olympic gold medalist frequently visited the city to cheer for her husband and the Packers.

However, Simone Biles’s new destination has now changed to Chicago, Illinois, for her husband Jonathan Ownes.

Ahead of the gymnast’s new journey in Chicago, one of her fans from Wisconsin penned a heart-felt emotional note to wish her goodbye. He took to his X handle and wrote:

“@Simone_Biles I just wanted you to know that as an American, a father of daughters, and a Packers fan, I have always been a supporter. You have inspired me, my children, the country, and the world. Your time in Green Bay was too short, but Cheeseheads will always have your back.”

Expand Tweet

The gymnast reacted to the fan’s emotional note by commenting four heart emojis:

"🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾🫶🏾"

Expand Tweet

Simone Biles thanks the Green Bay Packers for attending Jonathan Owens and her

Biles and Owens at Los Angeles Lakers v Houston Rockets match

Right after Jonathan Owens announced his shift to Chicago Bears, his wife Simone Biles took to her X account to express her reaction. She began by thanking Green Bay for “embracing” her husband and her for a year.

"Just wanted to say thank you Packer Nation for embracing my husband & I. Green Bay will always hold a special place in our hearts!" Biles wrote.

Expand Tweet

Furthermore, she expressed her “incredibly proud” feeling for Jonathan Owens, adding:

"So incredibly proud of my husband. The grind never stops! this is just the beginning."

Expand Tweet

Moreover, Biles was happy about travelling a lesser distance and not having to deal with connecting flights to see her husband in Chicago.

"I’m so excited about not having a connecting flight to go & see my husband hahahahaaha," she wrote.

Expand Tweet

According to KPRC’s Aaron Wilson, Biles’s husband will be earning $4.5 million during his two-year contract with Chicago Bears.