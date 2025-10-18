Simone Biles saddles up while continuing pursuit of new hobby amid time away from gymanstics

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently displayed glimpses of her new hobby on her Instagram profile. Biles had previously attended the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.Simone Biles recently uploaded some snaps of her pursuit of horse riding on her Instagram profile. The 28-year-old gymnast also shared a photo of the horse she took a ride on.Screengrabs of Simone Biles' Instagram stories [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram] Simone Biles previously shared some glimpses from her new home in Texas. The 28-year-old a video on her Instagram story of her flip on an in-ground trampoline. Biles captioned her Instagram story as, “First flip - in a year - at the new house - with new 🍒&quot;Simone Biles has been on a long break since her last appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She had previously traveled to Argentina after backing her husband Jonathan Owens' team, the Chicago Bears, in the NFL league this year. When Simone Biles expressed gratitude towards the sport of gymnastics Simone Biles speaking at a motivational meet in Buenos Aires [Image Source: Getty]Simone Biles previously shared her thoughts about the sport of gymnastics. In one of her Instagram posts, the 28-year-old gymnast thanked gymnastics for presenting her with new opportunities and experiences, as she remarked, &quot;Thankful for the community gymnastics has given me and even more grateful for the places it’s taken me 🤍&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSimone Biles had previously made a visit to the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires a couple of days ago. The 28-year-old gymnast uploaded several glimpses of her trip on her Instagram profile. She captioned one of the Instagram posts as, &quot;Going home with a full heart 🤍 Thank you Argentina for a warm welcome to your country, I truly felt like family during my visit! thanks for sharing all of the malbecs, empanadas, mate &amp; dulce de leche with me!!&quot;Simone Biles has been away from gymnastics since 2024, when she participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics. After a rather underwhelming appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast registered a strong comeback at the quadrennial event in Paris, with four Olympic medals [including three gold medals in women's team all-around, women's vault, and women's individual all-around].With that, Simone Biles increased her overall medal tally to 11, making her the most decorated American gymnast of all time, and the joint-second most decorated gymnast of all time alongside Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia.