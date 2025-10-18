  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles
  • Simone Biles saddles up while continuing pursuit of new hobby amid time away from gymanstics

Simone Biles saddles up while continuing pursuit of new hobby amid time away from gymanstics

By Animesh Pandey
Modified Oct 18, 2025 04:53 GMT
Dallas Cowboys v Chicago Bears - Source: Getty
Simone Biles pursues her new hobby of horse riding [Image Source : Getty]

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently displayed glimpses of her new hobby on her Instagram profile. Biles had previously attended the NFL game between the Chicago Bears and the Washington Commanders.

Ad

Simone Biles recently uploaded some snaps of her pursuit of horse riding on her Instagram profile. The 28-year-old gymnast also shared a photo of the horse she took a ride on.

Screengrabs of Simone Biles&#039; Instagram stories [Image Source : Simone Biles&#039; Instagram]
Screengrabs of Simone Biles' Instagram stories [Image Source : Simone Biles' Instagram]

Simone Biles previously shared some glimpses from her new home in Texas. The 28-year-old a video on her Instagram story of her flip on an in-ground trampoline. Biles captioned her Instagram story as,

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“First flip - in a year - at the new house - with new 🍒"

Simone Biles has been on a long break since her last appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. She had previously traveled to Argentina after backing her husband Jonathan Owens' team, the Chicago Bears, in the NFL league this year.

When Simone Biles expressed gratitude towards the sport of gymnastics

Simone Biles speaking at a motivational meet in Buenos Aires [Image Source: Getty]
Simone Biles speaking at a motivational meet in Buenos Aires [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles previously shared her thoughts about the sport of gymnastics. In one of her Instagram posts, the 28-year-old gymnast thanked gymnastics for presenting her with new opportunities and experiences, as she remarked,

Ad
"Thankful for the community gymnastics has given me and even more grateful for the places it’s taken me 🤍"
Ad

Simone Biles had previously made a visit to the Argentine capital of Buenos Aires a couple of days ago. The 28-year-old gymnast uploaded several glimpses of her trip on her Instagram profile. She captioned one of the Instagram posts as,

"Going home with a full heart 🤍 Thank you Argentina for a warm welcome to your country, I truly felt like family during my visit! thanks for sharing all of the malbecs, empanadas, mate & dulce de leche with me!!"
Ad

Simone Biles has been away from gymnastics since 2024, when she participated in the 2024 Paris Olympics. After a rather underwhelming appearance at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, the American gymnast registered a strong comeback at the quadrennial event in Paris, with four Olympic medals [including three gold medals in women's team all-around, women's vault, and women's individual all-around].

With that, Simone Biles increased her overall medal tally to 11, making her the most decorated American gymnast of all time, and the joint-second most decorated gymnast of all time alongside Vera Caslavska of Czechoslovakia.

About the author
Animesh Pandey

Animesh Pandey

Twitter icon

Animesh Pandey is a seasoned content writer at Sportskeeda with over eight years of experience, having previously worked as an intern for Follow Your Sport before joining SK as a columnist in 2017. A graduate with a Bachelor of Commerce in Marketing, he also worked at TFI Media Private Limited and contributed as an intern for the movie website Nettv4u.

He has extensively covered events from World Championships to the Olympics, providing insights and analyses that resonate with his audience. His belief in mastering the basics and delivering accurate, relevant, and ethical information through thorough research is reflected in his work.

He was notably invited to the National Sports and Adventure Awards 2018 at Rashtrapati Bhavan after winning a MyGov quiz on Indian Sports, where he engaged with celebrated athletes such as Rahi Sarnobat, Hima Das, Jinson Johnson, Saikhom Mirabai Chanu, and Subedar Neeraj Chopra, who also happens to be his favorite Olympian.

Despite being a field hockey enthusiast, Animesh's most cherished Olympic moments include Wayde Van Niekerk's unexpected world record in the 400 meters at Rio and Chopra's historic gold medal in Tokyo.

When not immersed in writing or watching the Olympics, Animesh indulges in his love for movies, embracing quality cinema regardless of the language.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Animesh Pandey
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications