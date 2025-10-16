  • home icon
  • Jonathan Owens’ wife Simone Biles seemingly confirms breast augmentation surgery while showing off “first flip” at her $3,000,000 dream home

Jonathan Owens’ wife Simone Biles seemingly confirms breast augmentation surgery while showing off “first flip” at her $3,000,000 dream home

By Oindrila Chowdhury
Modified Oct 16, 2025 17:02 GMT
Jonathan Owens’ wife Simone Biles seemingly confirms breast augmentation surgery (image credits: IMAGN)

Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens' wife, Simone Biles, posted a video of herself doing a flip on an in-ground trampoline. It was at her new house in Spring, Texas.

“First flip - in a year - at the new house - with new 🍒," Biles wrote on Instagram on Wednesday.

The cherry emoji likely hinted at breast augmentation surgery.

At the end of the video, Biles looked confident and said, “I'll do one more!” after landing her flip with ease.

She last competed in the 2024 Paris Olympics. Biles won three gold medals in the team event, individual all-around, and vault. She also won a silver medal in the floor exercise, finishing behind Brazil’s Rebeca Andrade.

Biles' update from her $3,000,000-worth new home came after she attended the Chicago Bears-Washington Commanders Week 6 game. She was in the stands at Northwest Stadium, cheering for her husband.

The Bears won 25-24, thanks to a last-second field goal by Jake Moody. As he lined up for the game-winning kick, Biles filmed the moment from a suite. When the ball went through the uprights, she jumped up and down, screaming, celebrating Owens and his team's win.

She posted the clip on Instagram.

“What. A. Game,” Biles wrote on Sunday.

For the Week 6 matchup, Biles rocked a complete custom Bears outfit. It consisted of a white fitted turtleneck, navy and orange track pants with “Owens 36” stitched on the leg, and Chunky white sneakers. She completed the look with a Dior handbag worth $2,984, and an Audemars Piguet timepiece valued at $35,950.

After the superstar gymnast shared pictures of her game day fit on Tuesday, Owens replied on her Instagram post.

“My baby always gone have it on 🔥😍🤞🏽,” Owens wrote.
Biles watched the game alongside Tremaine Edmunds’ fiancée, Tee.

Jonathan Owens’ wife Simone Biles was in Vegas for Bears' Week 4 game

During the Chicago Bears-Las Vegas Raiders Week 4 game on Sept. 28, Simone Biles was in Las Vegas to support her husband, Jonathan Owens.

After the Bears won 25-24, she celebrated.

“Winning in sin city 🎰," Biles wrote on Instagram.

Biles wore a black and white customized Bears jersey.

The couple met in 2020 on the dating app, Raya. Biles and Owens got married on April 22, 2023, in a courthouse in Houston.

It was followed by a destination wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in May, 2023.

Owens is playing in his seventh NFL season.

