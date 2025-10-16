Simone Biles' NFL husband Jonathan Owens melts over gymnast’s game-day fit at Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders clash

Simone Biles' husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, shared his reaction as the American gymnast posted glimpses of her match-day fit. Biles was in attendance for the Bears' game against the Washington Commanders held at the Northwest Stadium to support her husband, Owens.The match was won by Biles' husband's team by a narrow 25-24 margin, and it got Biles all excited due to the nerve-wracking concluding moments of the game. The American gymnast also shared glimpses of her reaction on social media just a couple of days ago.Recently, Biles shared pictures of her dress code during her outing at the stadium. In the post, the American gymnast is seen wearing a white top and blue trousers with her husband's name embroidered on them. The caption of her post read:&quot;not a season ticket holder&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostOwens reacted to the post and commented a heartfelt note on it. The Chicago Bears safety wrote:&quot;My baby always gone have it on 🔥😍🤞🏽&quot;Screenshot of Owens' comment on Biles post (Image via: @simonebiles on IG)Amid her time off from gymnastics, Simone Biles recently travelled to Argentina, where she attended several concerts and events. The American gymnast received immense support and recognition from the Argentinians during the visit.Simone Biles reveals her major inspirations in life and gymnasticsSimone Biles pictured during her time in Argentina (Image via Getty)Simone Biles has shed light on her major inspirations in her life and gymnastics career during an event she attended in Argentina. Speaking in the interview, Biles named her parents as her primary source of motivation.She added further that top sportspersons like tennis legend Serena Williams, basketball veteran LeBron James, and arguably the greatest Olympian, Michael Phelps, are her other individuals whom she looked up to. Biles said (via Reuters, 2:30 onwards;&quot;My parents have been one of my biggest inspirations from the get-go. Adopting two kids when your two other kids are going off to college is not an easy job. So, I owe a lot of what I do to them, but other than that, sports icons like Serena Williams, LeBron James, Michael Phelps, and then eventually Gabby Douglas, and Ali Raisman. I loved Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin from the 2008 Olympics. So, I drew big inspiration from them.&quot;During the conversation, Simone Biles also remarked that gymnast Alicia Sacramone is also one of her favorite gymnasts to look up to, as they have similar body statures.