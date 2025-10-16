  • home icon
  • Olympics
  • Simone Biles' NFL husband Jonathan Owens melts over gymnast’s game-day fit at Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders clash

Simone Biles' NFL husband Jonathan Owens melts over gymnast’s game-day fit at Chicago Bears vs Washington Commanders clash

By Soumik Bhattacharya
Modified Oct 16, 2025 13:49 GMT
2025 ESPYs - Arrivals - Source: Getty
Jonathan Owens and Simone Biles (Image via: Getty Images)

Simone Biles' husband, Chicago Bears safety Jonathan Owens, shared his reaction as the American gymnast posted glimpses of her match-day fit. Biles was in attendance for the Bears' game against the Washington Commanders held at the Northwest Stadium to support her husband, Owens.

Ad

The match was won by Biles' husband's team by a narrow 25-24 margin, and it got Biles all excited due to the nerve-wracking concluding moments of the game. The American gymnast also shared glimpses of her reaction on social media just a couple of days ago.

Recently, Biles shared pictures of her dress code during her outing at the stadium. In the post, the American gymnast is seen wearing a white top and blue trousers with her husband's name embroidered on them. The caption of her post read:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"not a season ticket holder"
Ad

Owens reacted to the post and commented a heartfelt note on it. The Chicago Bears safety wrote:

"My baby always gone have it on 🔥😍🤞🏽"
Screenshot of Owens&#039; comment on Biles post (Image via: @simonebiles on IG)
Screenshot of Owens' comment on Biles post (Image via: @simonebiles on IG)

Amid her time off from gymnastics, Simone Biles recently travelled to Argentina, where she attended several concerts and events. The American gymnast received immense support and recognition from the Argentinians during the visit.

Ad

Simone Biles reveals her major inspirations in life and gymnastics

Simone Biles pictured during her time in Argentina (Image via Getty)
Simone Biles pictured during her time in Argentina (Image via Getty)

Simone Biles has shed light on her major inspirations in her life and gymnastics career during an event she attended in Argentina. Speaking in the interview, Biles named her parents as her primary source of motivation.

Ad

She added further that top sportspersons like tennis legend Serena Williams, basketball veteran LeBron James, and arguably the greatest Olympian, Michael Phelps, are her other individuals whom she looked up to. Biles said (via Reuters, 2:30 onwards;

"My parents have been one of my biggest inspirations from the get-go. Adopting two kids when your two other kids are going off to college is not an easy job. So, I owe a lot of what I do to them, but other than that, sports icons like Serena Williams, LeBron James, Michael Phelps, and then eventually Gabby Douglas, and Ali Raisman. I loved Shawn Johnson and Nastia Liukin from the 2008 Olympics. So, I drew big inspiration from them."
Ad
youtube-cover

During the conversation, Simone Biles also remarked that gymnast Alicia Sacramone is also one of her favorite gymnasts to look up to, as they have similar body statures.

About the author
Soumik Bhattacharya

Soumik Bhattacharya

Twitter icon

Soumik is a journalist at Sportskeeda who covers US Olympics. Currently an Honors student of Journalism and Mass Communication, he has also worked for other firms as a tennis and football content writer.

Soumik’s favorite Olympian is Michael Phelps and he believes that the eight-time Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer has revolutionized the spectrum of Swimming. Nonetheless, the adrenaline rush that Track & Field sports offer interests him the most; and Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold-medal victory at the 2020 Tokyo Games is his favorite moment from past Olympics.

Soumik sources data and facts from credible sources like BBC and NBC for accurate and relevant reporting, and keeps up with updates on social media and news media platforms.

He feels that covering collegiate tournaments, similar to what is done in the United States can be a good way to cover the bridge the coverage gap during the Olympics off season.

When not reporting on the latest Olympics news stories, Soumik likes to play cricket and watch movies.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Soumik Bhattacharya
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications