Simone Biles goes wild celebrating Jonathan Owens' Chicago Bears' nail-biting win over Washington Commanders

Simone Biles has shared her excited reaction while watching her husband Jonathan Owens' Chicago Bears' match against the Washington Commanders. This comes just a few days after the American gymnast visited Argentina.

The Bears, featuring Biles' husband Owens, had a tough game against the Commanders on Monday, October 13, which eventually ended with the Bears clinching the win by a slight margin, 25-24. Caleb Williams and D'Andre Swift scored a touchdown each for the Bears in this close game.

The tense atmosphere at the closing moments of this game got Biles excited after the Bears finally clinched the win. She shared her reaction in the stands on her Instagram stories, where the American gymnast can be seen jumping in joy. Biles wrote further in her caption:

"what a game"

Screenshot of Biles' Instagram story featuring her reaction after the win (Image via: @simonebiles on IG)

Amid her time off from the gymnastics mat, Simone Biles has been attending her husband, Jonathan Owens's, matches more often than not.

Simone Biles shed light on the importance of a break after the 2024 Olympics and her viewpoints regarding the 2028 Olympics

Simone Biles (Image via: Getty)

Simone Biles opened up about the importance of her gymnastics break after the conclusion of the 2024 Olympics. Speaking in her recent interview in Argentina, Biles revealed that this break is important for both her physical and mental aspects of her body.

The American gymnast also mentioned that these breaks have been a pivotal part of her success on the mat before revealing that she is unsure about participating at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. She said (via Winners Circle Sports News, 1:23 onwards):

"So currently I am taking some time off from the gym because I think it's really important that your physical health matches your mental health, and that's why you saw so much of my success in Paris, because the mental and physical were right on par and they were right on track with each other."

"I think that's really important to take time off to give my body some healing as well as mental, and I'm still currently in therapy. So, I'm not sure what 2028 looks like but I will be there at some capacity."

During the conversation, Simone Biles also shed light on her therapy sessions, stating that they have helped her a lot in the past few years, thereby she tries to attend these every week.

