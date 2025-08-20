Simone Biles share glimpses of her vacation with sister Adria, while devouring drinks at Sydney Opera House

Simone Biles recently shared a sneak peek of her vacation with her sister, Adria Biles, in her latest update. The two were seen spending quality time together while enjoying shots at the Sydney Opera House.

Biles was last seen in action during the Paris Olympics, where she won four medals, including three gold and one silver medal. Following this, she executed the second edition of the Gold Over America Tour, and ever since then, she has been in her off-season. The American will not be competing in the 2025 season, which is why she is frequently seen spending time with her close ones.

After supporting her husband, Jonathan Owens, in his NFL season, she went on a trip with her friends and is now on a vacation with her sister, Adria Biles. The gymnast usually shares updates of her downtime shenanigans, and most recently, she uploaded a video of her and Adria devouring drinks at the Sydney Opera House on her Instagram story. The story's caption read:

"SHOT O' CLOCK."

Biles' Instagram story

Along with this, she also shared a collage of selfies with her sister on her Instagram and penned a caption that read:

"🤍🤍🤍"

Biles' Instagram story

Adding to these updates, she also uploaded a mirror selfie, in which she was seen wearing a white knitted top. Here is the snippet of the same:

Biles' Instagram story

Simone Biles' sister, Adria Biles, made her feelings known about facing a scary disease

Simone Biles' sister, Adria Biles, recently shared her health update on her Instagram story in April 2025. Opening up about her health condition, she revealed that she passed out again in front of the kids she trains, and one of her students returned home crying, thinking she had died.

Opening up about the situation broke her heart, she said:

"On Tuesday, I passed out AGAIN! and this time made me really sad because it was in front of the kids I coach and that's what I was trying to avoid 😭 One of them went home crying because she thought I died and that broke my heart!!! I went to see a specialist on Wednesday, first thing, and they put me in the bracket of 'POTS'," wrote Simone Biles' sister.

Adding another Instagram story, she wrote:

"Right now they've started me on a medication that should help because my Dr described it as basically my nervous system is malfunctioning and saying NOPE😂 Blood pressure and heart rate are tanking and that's why I'm passing out. Thank you guys so much for prayers! it means the world to me !! hopefully we get more answers soon🤍🤍🤍"

Simone Biles recently solidified her place in the gymnastics community, as she won two awards: Best Championships Performance and Best Athlete in Women's Sports at the 2025 ESPY Awards. Along with these awards, the American gymnast also won her fourth Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year award this year.

