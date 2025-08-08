Simone Biles shares adorable moment with husband Jonathan Owens after her vacation in British Virgin Islands

Olympic champion gymnast Simone Biles recently shared an affectionate moment with husband and NFL player Jonathan Owens. The couple had previously gone on a vacation to the British Virgin Islands.

Biles uploaded photos of her recent trips to her Instagram stories. In one of them, the gymnast shared an adorable moment with Owens, who was apparently preparing for a warmup session. Biles also posted three white heart emojis over the same.

Screengrab of Simone Biles' latest Instagram story with Jonathan Owens [Image Source: Simone Biles' Instagram]

Biles had previously joined the likes of Suni Lee, Jade Carey, and Jordan Chiles in not competing at the Xfinity US Gymnastics Championships this year. The current edition of the national gymnastics championships will be held from August 7 to August 10 in New Orleans.

Simone Biles has been on an extended vacation since the previous year, having last participated in the Paris Olympics in 2024. She had previously taken a long-overdue honeymoon trip to South Africa with Jonathan Owens in February 2025. A few weeks ago, the Olympic champion gymnast also visited her 'second home', Belize, on a short trip alongside Owens.

Simone Biles recently talked about 'the end of her gymnastics journey'

Simone Biles talks about her gymnastics journey [Image Source: Getty]

Simone Biles previously shared her thoughts about the possibility of 'ending her career'. Though she didn't actively participate in the US Classic event this year, she supported her teammates from the sidelines.

The 27-year-old gymnast mentioned in an interview with the official website of the Olympics:

“I’ve done so much, and I have had so much success in the sport, it’s like I want it to be my choice when I’m done. I don’t want the doctors to be like, ‘Hey. You can’t. Move on. I think for a lot of elite athletes, it’s never their choice when they get to be done. I’m grateful – if this was the end – that I got to choose my ending.”

Simone Biles also mentioned in another interview that she would return to the 2028 Olympics in Los Angeles if she felt genuinely excited.

"I have accomplished so much in my sport. For me to come back, I would really need to be excited by it. You're going to tell me that the perspective of the Games in Los Angeles is fascinating. And I will be there, whether on the apparatus or in the stands, I still haven't decided," she said [via BBC].

Simone Biles previously attended the ESPY Awards last month. The Olympic champion gymnast won the Best Female Athlete and Best Championship Performance awards, respectively.

